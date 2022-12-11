Hutchinson roared for four goals in the second period Saturday at Burich Arena to down the Windom Eagles, 5-2.
Hutchinson, 4-5, got another quality game in goal from freshman Kaiden Fitterer, who has appeared in all of Hutchinson’s games this season and managed a .889 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average.
Windom opened the scoring at 2:29 on a power play, scoring from the point on a shot Fitterer surely wished she could have back. Windom’s Ella Dockter took the assist from older sibling Presley Dockter and made her shot. With a Hutchinson defensemen battling Windom attackers out front of the crease, Fitterer appeared to lose sight of the puck in the mayhem as it slow-rolled into the net.
“That was more of a team breakdown, but the players said, ‘let’s get that one back and forget about it,’ and they did.” Tigers coach Rustin Neuberger said.
Penalites were the story in the first, as the two teams combined for 10 minutes in the penalty box on five minors. The visiting team seemed particularly agitated.
“It kind of broke up our momentum,” Neuberger said about the penalties. “We had to pull together and keep building players up from the bench at the end (of the first period).”
At 8:24 mark into the second, junior forward Ava Pulkrabek put Hutchinson on the board with an even strength goal, from the slot. Freshman forward Brooke Hauan was credited with the helper and the score was even, 1-1.
Junior forward, and co-captain Jolynn Hauan followed that with an unassisted breakaway goal of her own at 12:09.
Less than a minute later, sophomore forward Addison Longie struck, with assists by freshman forwards Elle Schweim and Ava Koenen as Hutchinson extended its lead to 3-1.
Moments later, at 14:53, Longie got her second goal of the afternoon.
“We had a lot of great opportunities, especially the breakaways. I felt like the girls really honed in on what they needed to do in their roles,” Neuberger said.
Presley Dockter answered on the penalty kill for Windom 38 seconds later, as she got one past Fitterer, a short-handed goal to bring the score to 4-2.
Schweim put the game on ice 6:46 into the third, with Longie assisting.
Neuberger likes what he sees from his players this far into the season.
“There’s a lot of potential for them to go far. It’s about stringing the game together,” he said. “They show signs of a lot of strengths, but just consistently having it throughout the game is what we’re working on, day to day.
“We have a good run of games coming up. We hope to string some consistent ‘Ws’ together,” Neuberger added. “We have Holy Family and other division teams to play. What we want to do is focus on bringing consistency to the latter part of the season with good games against our competitors.”
Hutchinson was scheduled to travel to Waconia Tuesday, then to Mankato West Thursday.
The Tigers return home Dec. 27 for a four-game homestand through the New Year against Northern Lakes, Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian, Willmar, and Mankato East.