Jolynn Hauan scores

Jolynn Hauan watches her shot beat Windom's goaltender for a score in the second period that gave Hutchinson a 2-1 lead in the second period.

 STAFF PHOTO BY JUSTIN DOERING

Hutchinson roared for four goals in the second period Saturday at Burich Arena to down the Windom Eagles, 5-2.

Hutchinson, 4-5, got another quality game in goal from freshman Kaiden Fitterer, who has appeared in all of Hutchinson’s games this season and managed a .889 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average.

