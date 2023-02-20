Hutchinson’s strong postseason run came to an abrupt halt in the Section 2A championship game Thursday in Mankato.
Top-seeded Mankato East rolled past the Tigers 6-0 at Lund Arena to clinch a trip to the State Class A Girls Hockey Tournament.
February 20, 2023
Hutchinson was seeded third and looked to be entering the section tournament on a down note, having lost five of their last six regular season games. But the Tigers reversed course in a big way in the playoffs.
Hutchinson rolled past Mankato West 4-0 in the first round, then beat second-seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5-3 in the semifinals on L/DC’s home ice.
But the Tigers, 12-15-1, couldn’t maintain the postseason magic against Mankato East, 20-6-0.
Mankato East jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from McKenzie Keller and Emmy Schulz, and was not challenged from there.
Though a tightly played game — the teams combined for just 21 shots — Mankato East was dominant, getting 14 shots, including seven in the tone-setting first period.
Mankato East was whistled for three penalties to just one for Hutchinson.