The Hutchinson girls hockey team opened the game with three first periods goals en route to a 4-1 victory over New Prague Tuesday night.
The duo of Alex Hantge and Britta Johnson carried Hutch as all three goals were scored or assisted by the two girls. Maddy Seifert added the fourth goal early in the second period.
The attacking style was prevalent again as the Tigers out-shot New Prague 26-8 in the first two periods and ended with double the amount of shots 32-16.
Goalie Hannah Ladwig picked up her 10th win of the season, tied for second in the state.
The Tigers will next play Mankato East/Loyola Thursday in Mankato with puck drop set for 7:30.
Hutchinson 4, New Prague 1 (Dec. 17)
Hutch (10-2). 3 1 0 - 4
NP (3-7)........ 0 0 1 – 1
Scoring Summary
First period: H— Alex Hantge (Britta Johnson, Sabrina Tracy) 5:43, H— Johnson (Hantge) 7:43, H— Johnson 15:39
Second period: H— Maddy Seifert (Ellie Bock)
Third period: N— Kianna Howard (Mady Picka) 2:05
PP: Hutch (0/4); NP (0/4)
Shots: Hutch 32 (11-15-6); NP 16 (1-7-8)
Saves: H— Hannah Ladwig 15/16; N— Mariah Marek 19/19, Taylor Smith 9/13