Hutchinson girls hockey was shut out 2-0 by Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Wednesday in the first round of the Class A State Girls Hockey Tournament. But their tournament run isn't over as they'll play Thursday morning in the consolation bracket.
The CEC Lumberjacks scored both of their goals in the first period of the game. Jenna Zdebski scored less than two minutes into the game off a one-timer that went between the legs of Hutchinson goalie Hannah Ladwig. The second goal was eerily similar as the first. Ladwig stopped the puck, but it squirted through her legs and went right in front of the red line. Dana Jones was on Ladwig's blind side and and poked the puck into the net.
Despite the loss, coach March Telecky was happy with how the Tigers remained tough and fought back against one of the top teams in state.
“This time of year it's all about puck luck,” head coach Marc Telecky said. “We talked about that a lot. That first period, unfortunately, if we would have gotten out of there with just one against her or possibly would have gotten one for ourselves, it's a lot different game. I'm proud of the way the kids played and how they fought back in the second and third periods. That first period was not our calling card for us.”
The Tigers came out with great energy in the second period, taking the fight to CEC and outshooting the Lumberjacks 11-8. Hutchinson was in CEC's zone for much of the period and generated some good scoring chances but couldn’t convert.
Their best chance to cut the lead was late in the second period when Britta Johnson had an opportunity at a rebound, but she wasn't able to get everything on the shot and CEC goalie Araya Kiminski stopped it.
“I was going at it and I thought I had all the strength,” Johnson said, “but I missed the puck a little bit. Then the girls were coming at me too, so it was really tough to get through everyone right there.”
While the Tigers had a deep hole to climb out of in the final period, trying to score two goals against one of the best teams in the state, they kept fighting until the end. But CEC was too fast and able to disrupt Hutch’s offense, getting their sticks on the puck and halting the momentum.
Although Hutch was unable to score, the Tigers felt good about how they played and bounced back after a slow start.
“The first period was a new environment for us,” Alex Hantge said. “I think a lot of us had nerves coming out, but we knew that we were able to keep up with them. We just had to have the mindset of, 'Hey, we can compete with them.' I think we did have the speed to keep up with them, we just needed to finish at the end.”
If it wasn't for a couple of “puck luck” goals, it could have been a different game. But Hutchinson will have a chance to redeem itself Thursday. The Tigers will take on the Willmar Cardinals at 10 a.m at the TRIA Rink at the Treasure Island Center in St. Paul in the consolation bracket. Willmar defeated the Tigers 4-3 in overtime earlier in the season. The winner of that games plays in the consolation championship Saturday.
Class A Girls Hockey Tournament First Round (Feb. 19)
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2, Hutchinson 0
Cloquet-EC … 2 0 0 — 2
Hutchinson ... 0 0 0 — 0
First period: C—Jenna Zdebski (Dana Jones, Emily Litchke) 1:30, C—Jones (Jaxie Pogorelc, Marina Dostal) 12:00
Second period: no score
Third period: no score
PP: Hutch 0/2; CEC 0/2
Shots: Hutch 18 (3-11-4); CEC 26 (8-8-10)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 24/26, C—Araya Ziminski 18/18