Sweeping a rival always feels good. Not allowing a single goal feels even better. That's how the Hutchinson girls hockey team felt after Monday's 6-0 win over Litchfield. That combined with a 3-0 win earlier in the season means the Tigers outscored the Dragons 9-0 for the year.
The win was just the boost Hutchinson needed after a loss to top-ranked South St. Paul Saturday. With only a few games left in the regular season, the Tigers knew they had to come out and give it their all in the final week.
“It just feels good to end the season working good together as a team,” freshman Hailee Martin said.
Hutchinson (16-6, 8-3 WCC) outshot the Dragons 52-22, but Litchfield goalie Avery Stilwell made it interesting for the first two periods by allowing only two goals on 31 shots.
Ainsela Jensen opened the scoring for Hutch. She took the puck around the edge and fired a shot from between the face-off zones, slipping the puck past Stilwell's right shoulder.
In the second period, Hutchinson's speed and pace took over. They held the Dragons to just four shots and Martin added another goal to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Hutch finally broke the game open in the third period thanks to a single-period hat trick by Alex Hantge. She scored the first goal just 38 seconds into the period, then rattled off two more goals later in the period to make it 5-0. Sabrina Tracy netted the final goal.
“That's what we've talked about for the last three-and-a-half months,” head coach Marc Telecky said of the team's pace. “When we stray from that a little bit, whether it's five minutes a game or whether it's for a period, that's when we get in trouble. Hockey is a very unforgiving game. You can't take a shift off, because you're more than likely going to get beat.”
It's been a tough grind for the Tigers as they close out the regular season on a busy stretch, but there's been some other big news as well.
On Jan. 14 in the team's 9-0 win against Waconia, Hantge went over 200 career points, becoming just the third player to do so in the program's history. Sara Carlson and Claire Cripps are the other tw players with more points in Hutch's history. Hantge's 101 career goals also puts her second all-time behind Carlson.
Last Friday against New Prague, the girls held an event that helped raise $4,500 for Special Olympics Hutchinson. The money will provide new gear and travel expenses for the Special Olympics athletes.
The Tigers were scheduled to play Holy Family Tuesday, and then they have two more games left before playoffs. They play 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Delano/Rockford and then finish up 3 p.m. Saturday at Kasson against Dodge County.
Hutchinson 6, Litchfield/DC 0 (Jan. 27)
LDC.... 0 0 0 — 0
Hutch... 1 1 4 — 6
Scoring Summary
First period: H—Ainsela Jensen (unassisted) 9:09
Second period: H—Hailee Martin (unassisted) 9:20
Third period: H—Alex Hantge (Britta Johnson) 0:38, H—Hantge (unassisted) 11:00, H—Hantge (Johnson, Martin) 13:53, H—Sabrina Tracy (Paige Telecky) 15:55
PP: LDC 0/1; Hutch 1/2
Shots: Hutch 52 (13-18-21); LDC 22 (13-4-5)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 22/22, L—Avery Stilwell 46/52