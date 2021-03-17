A fast start and a record-setting performance by senior goalkeeper Hannah Ladwig propelled the Tigers to a 4-0 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in the first round of girls hockey playoffs.
Ladwig recorded her second shutout of the season and the 12th of her career, making her the Tigers’ all-time career leader, surpassing Jamie Ellig, a 2004 Hutchinson graduate. To set the record during a clutch Section 2A playoff game made it all the more sweeter.
“It feels amazing,” Ladwig said. “Being in the game, it’s always just focusing on the next shot and just trying to stay in the whole game the whole time. So it was really cool at the end there.”
“She’s definitely one of the leaders that we have and we rely on her back there,” coach Marc Telecky said. “It’s a calming influence for some of our younger players that they know she’s probably going to make that first and second save, then they can settle in and go to work.”
As always, Ladwig had help from her teammates, and a 3-0 lead in the first period gave the Tigers a comfortable cushion. Addie Longie put Hutch on the board early with a goal in the first two minutes, followed by scores from Miranda Piehl and Ellie Petersen.
“We felt good about it,” Petersen said about the fast start. We felt we just needed to keep going and keep scoring and keep working hard to make sure we finished hard.”
Although the second period passed without any goals, it was clear the Tigers had started to wear down the Dragons and take control of the game. After the two teams had been fairly even in shots in the first period, the Tigers outshot the Dragons 15-4 in the second.
“Depth is important. If you want to make a long push in the playoffs you’ve got to have depth,” Telecky said. “You could see there they were trying to match a little bit and running two lines, and they just got tired.”
LDC didn’t go down without a fight. The Dragons came out in the third period fired up, but Ladwig continued to make stops and Longie scored her second goal of the night to put the icing on Hutch’s victory.
“Sometimes when teams get scored on they come out even harder,” Ladwig said. “So I knew they were going to come out with some more fire, and I just had to stay strong, and as a whole team we just had to keep the momentum going and keep that energy up the whole game.”
The Tigers move on to the section semifinals now and for the third straight year will face Mound Westonka in the playoffs. That game is at 7 p.m. Thursday in Thaler Arena.
Mound is the No. 1 seed and swept Hutch in the regular season 7-0 and 4-3. Though both games were losses, the second game was close enough that the Tigers know they can play with the White Hawks. And after last year — the Tigers lost twice to Mound but won in the section final — they know anything can happen at tournament time.
“If we come ready to play, I truly believe we can skate with those guys,” Telecky said. “But we’re going to have to play one of our better games to beat those guys. They’re senior-laden, they’re battle-tested.”
Hutchinson 4, Litchfield/DC 0 (March 16)
Litchfield/DC ... 0 0 0
Hutchinson .... 3 0 1
First period: H—Addie Longie (Lauren Nelson) 1:54; H—Miranda Piehl (Ellie Petersen, Jolynn Hauan) 7:57; H—Petersen 13:02
Second period: No goals
Third period: H—Addie Longie 15:38
PP: Hutch 0/2; LDC 0/3
Shots: Hutch 43 (15-15-13); LDC 43 (11-4-12)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 27/27, LDC—Avery Stilwell 39/43