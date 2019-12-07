Hutchinson dominated the Wildcats in every facet of the game in a blowout victory 8-0 Friday night at Burich Arena.
Sabrina Tracy scored the first goal for the Tigers (7-1, 2-0 WCC) just three minutes into the first period, when Hutch outshot Waconia 12-2.
Maddie Seifert netted her second hat trick of the season, scoring back-to-back goals in the second period and adding her third early in the third.
Goaltender Hannah Ladwig also secured her second shutout of the season, stopping all 12 shots from Waconia.
Alex Hantge also had a big game, totaling four points on one goal and three assists. She has scored a point in every game this season.
The Tigers' next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday against Minnesota River, at Burich Arena in Hutchinson.
Hutchinson 8, Waconia 0 (Dec. 6)
Hutchinson... 2 4 2- 8
Waconia...... 0 0 0- 0
Scoring Summary
First period: H-Sabrina Tracy (Alex Hantge) 2:59; H-Hailee Martin (Hantge, Paige Telecky) 13:28
Second Period: H-Maddie Seifert (unassisted) 1:15; H-Seifert (Tracy, Hantge) 6:19; H-Hantge (Telecky) 10:52; H-Joylynn Hauan (Ellie Peterson, Miranda Piehl) 12:56
Third Period: H-Seifert (Ellie Campbell); H-Laina Berthiaume (Seifert) 5:16
PP: Hutch (1/3); Waconia (0/2)
Shots: Hutch 33 (12-19-12); Waconia 12 (2-4-6)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 12/12; W—Abigail Elvebak 15/23; Jasmyn Neubert 10/10