Hutchinson's girls hockey team plays its final game of the season at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, against South St. Paul in the state consolation final. If you can't make it down to the TRIA Rink in St. Paul, you can watch the game online at home at prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL/GameStream.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Tigers vs. South St. Paul in state consolation final
Stephen Wiblemo
