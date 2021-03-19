Mound Westonka gave the Hutchinson girls hockey team all it could handle Thursday night, taking down the Tigers 6-1 in the Section 2A semifinals. Before that season-ending loss, however, the Tigers notched one more win on their belts as they defeated Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4-0 in the section opener March 16.
A fast start and a record-setting performance by senior goalkeeper Hannah Ladwig helped propel the Tigers to the shutout victory over the Dragons. It was Ladwig’s second shutout of the season and the 12th of her career, making her the Tigers’ all-time career leader, surpassing Jamie Ellig, a 2004 Hutchinson graduate. To set the record during an important playoff game made it all the more sweeter.
“It feels amazing,” Ladwig said after the win. “Being in the game, it’s always just focusing on the next shot and just trying to stay in the whole game the whole time. So it was really cool at the end there.”
“She’s definitely one of the leaders that we have and we rely on her back there,” coach Marc Telecky said. “It’s a calming influence for some of our younger players that they know she’s probably going to make that first and second save, then they can settle in and go to work.”
As always, Ladwig had help from her teammates, and a 3-0 lead in the first period gave the Tigers a comfortable cushion. Addie Longie put Hutch on the board early with a goal in the first two minutes, followed by scores from Miranda Piehl and Ellie Petersen.
“We felt good about it,” Petersen said about the fast start. We felt we just needed to keep going and keep scoring and keep working hard.”
Although the second period passed without any goals, it was clear the Tigers had started to wear down the Dragons and took control of the game. After the two teams had been fairly even in shots in the first period, the Tigers outshot the Dragons 15-4 in the second.
“Depth is important. If you want to make a long push in the playoffs you’ve got to have depth,” Telecky said. “You could see there they were trying to match a little bit and running two lines, and they just got tired.”
LDC didn’t go down without a fight. The Dragons came out in the third period fired up, but Ladwig continued to make stops and Longie scored her second goal of the night to put the icing on Hutch’s victory.
“Sometimes when teams get scored on they come out even harder,” Ladwig said. “So I knew they were going to come out with some more fire, and I just had to stay strong, and as a whole team we just had to keep the momentum going and keep that energy up the whole game.”
White Hawks dominate semifinal
Following the win, the Tigers knew they’d have their hands full with a White Hawks team that had swept them in the regular season and was looking for payback after losing to Hutch in the section finals last year.
Before Thursday’s game, coach Telecky said the Tigers had proven they could play with the White Hawks when they kept their second meeting close for a 4-3 loss. But Hutch would have to step up if it hoped to make it to the final and have a chance to defend its section title.
“We’re going to have to play one of our better games to beat those guys,” Telecky said. “They’re senior-laden, they’re battle-tested.”
Although the Tigers were able to battle for the first half, the White Hawks eventually took total control, outshooting them 53-8 on offense. Hutch didn’t have any shots on goal in the first period but was only trailing by one going into the second.
After a second Mound goal early in the second period, the Tigers answered 20 seconds later with a goal from Ellie Campbell to make it a 2-1 game. From there the White Hawks took control, scoring two more goals in the second period and two in the third while keeping the Tigers scoreless.
Hutchinson finished its season with an 8-12 overall record and will have some big skates to fill next year as it bids farewell to five seniors, including their goalkeeper, Ladwig, and several of the team’s top scorers such as Maddy Seifert, Paige Telecky, Campbell and Marlee Harlander.
Mound Westonka 6, Hutchinson 1 (March 18)
Hutchinson ... 0 1 0
Mound W ……. 1 3 2
First period: M—Sydney Leonard (Brooke Pioske, Montana Courneya) 3:47
Second period: M—Leonard (Pioske, Camryn Hargreaves) 4:31; H—Ellie Campbell (Paige Telecky, Marlee Harlander) 4:51; M—Hargreaves (Ellie Schmid) 8:23; M—Leonard (Hargreaves, Schmid) 9:34
Third period: M—Schmid (Sage Finck, Hargreaves 1:49; M—Grace Peterson (Greer Hardacre, Finck) 13:08
PP: Hutch 0/2; MW 0/0
Shots: Hutch 8 (0-5-3); MW 53 (15-22-16)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 47/53; MW—Callie Nelson 7/8
Hutchinson 4, Litchfield/DC 0 (March 16)
Litchfield/DC ... 0 0 0
Hutchinson .... 3 0 1
First period: H—Addie Longie (Lauren Nelson) 1:54; H—Miranda Piehl (Ellie Petersen, Jolynn Hauan) 7:57; H—Petersen 13:02
Second period: No goals
Third period: H—Addie Longie 15:38
PP: Hutch 0/2; LDC 0/3
Shots: Hutch 43 (15-15-13); LDC 43 (11-4-12)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 27/27; LDC—Avery Stilwell 39/43