Avery Watzke

Hutchinson junior Avery Watzke fires a shot in traffic against Delano’s goalie.

 FILE PHOTO

Hutchinson’s Wright County Conference girls lacrosse dominance was challenged last season. Though the Tigers managed to win their sixth consecutive WCC title, they had to share it with two other teams.

Finding a way to win a seventh consecutive conference title could be even more difficult this season, as the Tigers enter the season without several team leaders who graduated after last season. Still, the Hutchinson coaching staff expects success.

