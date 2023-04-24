Hutchinson’s Wright County Conference girls lacrosse dominance was challenged last season. Though the Tigers managed to win their sixth consecutive WCC title, they had to share it with two other teams.
Finding a way to win a seventh consecutive conference title could be even more difficult this season, as the Tigers enter the season without several team leaders who graduated after last season. Still, the Hutchinson coaching staff expects success.
“Our goal is, of course, to win some games,” Hutchinson assistant coach Katie Elsenpeter said. “But more importantly, we are serious about playing a ‘good game of lacrosse.’ This means to have a safe, fun, highly competitive game, where our team benefits the most. This doesn’t always mean winning. Achieving a good game builds a stronger team and makes for a better season.”
The Tigers went 8-5 during the regular season, finishing 4-1 in the WCC after a 7-6 overtime loss in the final game of the regular season. The team saw a more balanced scoring attack than in seasons past as it outscored opponents 153-83 and had 15 different players score goals during the regular season.
Hutchinson will be led this season by its four captains — seniors Ellie Ketcher and Avery Watzke, and juniors Audrey Hanson and Hannah Peterson. Ketcher and Hanson play in midfield, while Watzke and Peterson are attackers. Peterson finished last season with 46 points, second-most on the team. Ketcher played a big role last season in winning draw control.
“We are very fortunate to have a large number of returning JV and varsity players,” Elsenpeter said. “Unfortunately, we lost quite a few players from last year.”
Because of that turnover in the roster, one of the keys early in the season will be establishing the team’s style of play and where all of the pieces fit best.
“Since losing a number of defense players, our biggest challenge is going to be finding a new niche on our side of the field,” Elsenpeter said. “Thankfully, the returning girls are talented and strong. They will undoubtedly lead this new group successfully.”
Several eighth-graders will practices and play with the team this season, Elsenpeter explained, “and we are very excited to see how the girls’ games develop over time. We are confident that this exposure to the varsity level will give the team a much higher advantage for years to come!”