After five straight conference titles, the Hutchinson High School girls lacrosse team will have to find a new offensive identity if it hopes to extend its championship reign this spring.
The Tigers lost eight seniors from last year’s 12-3 team, including three attackers, two midfielders, two defenders and their starting goalie. Those graduates accounted for 182 goals, or about 71% of the team’s total offense. The biggest loss was that of the program’s all-time leading scorer, Maddy Seifert.
“Offense will be our biggest opportunity to fill holes,” said head coach Randy Seifert. “(We lost) All-American Maddy Seifert, who contributed 105 goals last season and led the state in goals the last two seasons.
“We don’t have the one dominant player who can control the game,” Seifert added. “We’ll need to dominate as a team, and everyone needs to control and dominate at their piece of the game.”
While those are big shoes to fill, they also mean more opportunities for girls to step up into new or larger roles. The Tigers have a solid core of returners and young players ready to step up, and Seifert is optimistic the team can reload for the 2022 season.
“Strengths will be our athleticism, versatility and speed with many really good athletes that compete hard and can play different positions,” Seifert said. “We’ll have a returner in each position, building off them to strengthen the core group around them.”
Returning to the attack are Hannah Peterson and captain Avery Watzke. Both have started in previous games but will be asked to take a larger role this year. They’ll be joined by Alyssa Winn, one of Hutch’s up-and-comers.
At midfield the Tigers return captains Ellie Petersen and Ellie Ketcher, as well as Jolyn Hauan. That group is bolstered by newcomers Averie McGill, Audrey Hanson, Madelyn Klinker and Kylie Luedtke. On defense are returning captain Miranda Piehl, as well as Bella Conn and Lauren Nelson. They’re joined by young players Brooklyn Nemitz and Emma Staples, and taking over in the net is Lola Schramm.
As the Tigers look to win their sixth Wright County Conference title in seven years (the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID), the competition will look much different. Orono, New Prague and Waconia are all gone, which makes it a five-team conference with Hutchinson, Holy Family Catholic, Delano/Rockford, Mound Westonka, and the addition of Southwest Christian. The Tigers were a perfect 6-0 in WCC play last year, and Seifert believes Delano will be Hutch’s top competition for the title this year.
In the playoffs, Hutchinson remains in the talented Section 2 tournament with powerhouses such as Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. The Tigers made it to the semifinals last year for the first time in program history, and they’d like to repeat that feat again, at the very least. They’ll need to make some big strides this year, though, and Seifert is looking forward to seeing what this new era of Tigers lacrosse can do.
“With many new faces in starting positions this year, improving quickly individually and then as a team will be key,” he said. “I’m excited to watch the team grow together on and off the field.”