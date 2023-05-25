Hutchinson’s run as girls lacrosse conference champions continues.
The Tigers sewed their seventh consecutive title May 23 when they beat Delano/Rockford 9-8 at Delano.
Hutchinson closed its regular season on a six-game winning streak, during which it outscored the opposition 95-45. That streak helped propel the Tigers to a 7-0 record in the Wright County Conference, where they finished a game ahead of Southwest Christian.
It was a 9-8 win over Southwest Christian, 6-1 WCC and 12-1 overall, on May 11 that kicked off Hutchinson season-ending win streak.
“We foresaw an uphill battle this year with a new coaching staff and a lot of new players, but we were blessed with an amazing dynamic and great talent and sportsmanship form our players,” first-year head coach Kyle Seifert said.
Seifert took over the coaching reins this season after serving as an assistant to his brother, Randy Seifert, who stepped down at the end of last season after leading Hutchinson to six straight conference titles.
The Tigers shared the Wright County Conference title with two teams — Delano and Southwest Christian — last season after they suffered a surprising 7-6 loss to Delano in their final conference contest of the season. It was their first conference loss since 2018.
This season, though the new coach was initially concerned about how the team might come together under new leadership, the Tigers returned to conference dominance.
Not that it was always easy, of course.
Hutchinson dropped their first game of the season at Buffalo before reeling off three consecutive wins, all against Wright County Conference teams. Then the Tigers hit a rough patch, dropping three nonconference games, in which they were outscored 44-14.
But they rebounded with the big win over Southwest Christian, which set them on the path to another conference title.
“Some of our team highlights were mastering our ‘draw control’ for face-offs and a strong new defense,” Seifert said. “The girls tested their athleticism with trying zone defense for the first time.”
Seniors Ellie Ketcher and Avery Watzke, and junior Hannah Peterson have been the team’s top scorers, and they came up big for the Tigers against Delano/Rockford. Ketcher scored five goals, Peterson three and Watzke one.
The teams had battled to a scoreless first half before offenses opened up in the second half. Hutchinson finished with 18 shots on goal.
Lola Scharmm got the win in goal for Hutchinson, turning away nine of 17 shots by Delano/Rockford.
Now the Tigers will turn their attention to the postseason, where they are expected to get the No. 3 seed for the Section 2 tournament, Seifert said, which would give them a home game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Whatever is to come, Seifert and the coaching staff believe the program is in good shape.
“Our coaching staff could not be more proud of these young ladies this season,” Kyle Seifert said. “It has been a true pleasure to be a part of their experience, and we hope the foundation we are building is a leg up for future players.”