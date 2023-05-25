Girls lacrosse team

Hutchinson's girls lacrosse team members celebrate the program's seventh consecutive Wright County Conference championship on the edge of the field after holding off Delano/Rockford 9-8 in the final game of the regular season.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Hutchinson’s run as girls lacrosse conference champions continues.

The Tigers sewed their seventh consecutive title May 23 when they beat Delano/Rockford 9-8 at Delano.