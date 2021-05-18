The players on Hutchinson’s girls lacrosse team haven’t known much except winning when it comes to the Wright County Conference. Even after a year off in 2020, the Tigers have picked up right where they left off by clinching their fifth straight WCC title Monday.
“It feels good to be able to just keep going and winning our conference five years in a row now,” junior Ellie Petersen, “and just being able to play strong against all the teams in our conference.”
Hutchinson shut out Waconia 25-0 to clinch the title. It was their second shut out of the season and the most goals they’ve scored in a game all year. But domination has been normal for the Tigers this year. They’re a perfect 10-0 so far and have outscored opponents 201-28. Their closest game was a 19-10 victory over St. Michael-Albertville back in April.
Maddy Seifert has been the team’s leading scorer, racking up 73 goals to lead the entire state, according to mnlaxhub.com. While that’s an impressive number, it’s still a far cry from the 120 goals she netter in 2019. But less scoring for Seifert hasn’t been a bad thing. It just means the team is more well-rounded.
“We have a really strong team and more than just a couple people are scoring, which helps, I think, a lot,” Maddy said.
“Our offense has been everything that we thought it would be,” coach Randy Seifert said. “We’ve got a lot of individuals who can put the ball in the net.”
While the Tigers haven’t had much for competition yet, that will change next week when they wrap up the regular season against Wayzata, which was ranked in the state, and Andover, which features a future Division I player.
“I think it’s going to shock our defense a little bit since we haven’t had a lot of D-time,” Maddy said, “so we’ll need to work hard on defense in practice.”
The Tigers are excited for the challenge, however, and they know they’ll need it. Hutchinson is hoping to make a splash in the Section 2 playoffs this year, but they’ll have top-ranked teams Chanhassen (No. 4), Minnetonka (No. 6) and Eden Prairie (No. 10) to contend with. So they’ll need all the practice they can get.
“We’re hoping (next week’s games) will take us to the next level that we need to get to,” coach Seifert said. “In our section we have three of the top teams again, and we’re hoping we can again win our quarterfinal game and get us to the semis, and then a good, competitive game to get us to the finals.”
Hutchinson 25, Waconia 0 (May 17)
Waconia ... 0 0
Hutch ... 19 6
Hutch stats
Goals: Maddy Seifert 5, Ellie Petersen 1, Ellie Campbell 2, Avarie Petersen 3, Hannah Ladwig 3, Jolyn Hauan 2, Ellie Ketcher 2, Avery Watzke 1, Averie McGill 3, Morgan Briggman 1, Hannah Peterson 2
Assists: Peterson 2, Avarie Petersen 1, Ellie Petersen 3
Saves: Alia Reiger 0/0, Lola Schramm 1/1