The Tigers have revenge on their minds.
After swiftly moving through the first two rounds of playoffs, Hutchinson's girls hockey team is set for a rematch with the Mound Westonka White Hawks in the Section 2A final Thursday.
Hutchinson blew through Waconia 6-0 in the first round of playoffs, then on Saturday the Tigers knocked off New Ulm, the No. 3 seed, 3-1 in the semifinals. Although the score looked close, Hutchinson left no doubt it was one of the top two teams in the section.
The Tigers scored a goal in each of the periods, beginning with Alex Hantge's goal five minutes into the first period.
“I really think Alex's goal in that first period really set the tone for us,” head coach Marc Telecky said. “It put a little jump in our step.”
New Ulm opened the second period with a quick goal, but the Tigers took the lead back following a goal from Britta Johnson, and then they added some insurance in the third period with a final goal by Hailee Martin.
“It woke us up,” Martin said about New Ulm's only goal of the game. “It got us to keep our feet moving and come back and be stronger.”
Clipping the White Hawks
The Tigers are now one win away from their first section title since 2015, but the White Hawks have proven difficult to beat.
Mound Westonka is ranked No. 7 in latest Class A, Hutchinson is No. 10. Not only did the White Hawks beat the Tigers in the finals last year, they also won two overtime games this season.
The Section 2A Championship starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. In preparation for the big rematch, Johnson tells her teammates to leave everything on the ice that night.
“This could be you're last moment out there,” she said. “Just give all you've got. Even if it doesn't turn out your way, you're still going to be satisfied with the way you played.”
“I'm excited,” Martin said, “we've worked really hard this year to get to where we're at.”
Hutchinson 3, New Ulm 1 (Feb. 8)
New Ulm ...... 0 1 0 — 1
Hutchinson ... 1 1 1 — 3
First period: H—Alex Hantge (Laina Berthiaume) 5:08
Second period: N—Evie Sellner (Morgan Klein) 0:30, H—Britta Johnson (Berthiaume, Ainsela Jensen) 7:30
Third period: H—Hailee Martin (Johnson) 14:19
PP: Hutch 1/4; New Ulm 0/4
Shots: Hutch 32 (15-6-11) 32; New Ulm 27 (9-9-9)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 26/27, N—Ava Brennan 29/32
Hutchinson 6, Waconia 0 (Feb. 6)
Hutchinson... 0 1 5 – 6
Waconia........ 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period:no score
Second period: H – Sabrina Tracy (Lauren Nelson) 8:38
Third period: H – Britta Johnson (Tracy, Laina Berthiaume) 3:07, H – Maddy Seifert (Ellie Campbell, Marlee Harlander) 6:45, H – Johnson (Tracy) 8:03, H – Ellie Peterson (Paige Telecky) 14:14, H – Seifert (Kaitie Ives) 16:25
PP: Hutch: (0/3); Waconia: (0/2)
Shots: Hutch: 56 (14-19-23); Waconia: 15 (8-4-3)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (15/15), W – Abigail Elvebak (50/56)