The Hutchinson girls soccer team opened its season in winning fashion Friday, winning 1-0 at home against Jordan.
The Tigers' lone goal came in the first half, when Maddy Seifert took advantage of a breakaway opportunity off an Anna Byron pass and found the back of the net.
Sophomore goalie Alia Rieger had 13 saves for Hutch, while Ashley Nelson and Elsie Broersma each had shots on goal.
Hutchinson next plays at noon Saturday when it hosts Southwest Christian.
Hutchinson 1, Jordan 0 (Aug. 23)
Jordan (0-1) ... 0 0 - 0
Hutch (1-0) .... 1 0 - 1
Hutch stats
Goals - Maddy Seifert 1
Assists - Anna Byron
Saves - Alia Rieger (13/13)