Youth is the name of the game for the Hutchinson girls soccer team. The ball drops on Hutch's season opener on Friday, and when that happens the Tigers will have plenty of new starters on the field.
The Tigers lost seven varsity seniors from last year and return just one senior: captain Laina Berthiaume. Despite a lack of seniority, head coach Mike Jacobsen feels good about the spots where he has girls returning.
“We lost most of our midfield and some of our attack,” he said. “The good news ... we're bringing back 11 girls that had varsity experience last year. Some were starters, some got minutes. So they've got a little bit of experience behind them.”
Jacobsen feels best about the Hutch's defense, which returns players including Berthiaume, Marisa Uecker, Cassidy Caya and Chloe Peterson.
“I'm looking to be a little bit stronger on defense, to start anyway, which is a good thing,” he said. “If you can shut down somebody else's attack, you keep the scores low and perhaps get an attack going yourself. So we'll work out our midfield and forwards as we progress here this season.”
The back line's familiarity with each other is a key aspect to hitting the ground running early in the season, according to Berthiaume.
“We know how each other plays (and) then we don't really get in each other's way,” she said. “So we're just able to move as a team or a unit instead of 1v1 and stuff like that.”
Berthiaume is one of three returning Tigers who scored a goal last year, and Peterson is also back after leading Hutch with four assists. Hutch's top returning offensive threat is Maddy Seifert, who led the team with seven goals last year. Freshman Ellie Ketcher also returns after scoring two goals as an eighth-grader. She is one of the younger Tigers who will be working for playing time and has created a buzz during practices.
“A lot of girls … are excited to be able to play up on the big stadium field now, as they were younger and watched girls play up there, "captain Ashley Nelson said. “So I feel like a lot of girls are excited to get up and play with the older girls.”
Hutch also welcomes a transfer student from Colorado, Jayda Goldschmidt. She started as a sophomore defender on her previous high school team, but Jacobsen said she may move around in the formation.
“If I've got more experience at defense coming back from last year, it's a good opportunity for her to plug in somewhere else, in the midfield at least,” he said.
The Tigers are also working to fill a vacant spot at goalie, and Alia Rieger has an early lead at earning the spot after holding the JV goalie position last year.
“She's looking to step up. She's the early-season incumbent right now,” Jacobsen said. “There's a couple other girls that have offered to try out for that position, so we'll have a little competition there to see who's going to be the starter.”
Hutch went 3-12-0 last season, defeating Rocori and Spectrum early and closing the regular season with a win against Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Tigers were 0-1 in the Section 6A tournament, falling 4-0 to Heritage Christian.
Waconia returns as the defending Wright County Conference champion, having gone undefeated in the regular season. Fellow conference foe and Section 6A rival Orono reached its fourth state championship game in five years. A new squad will join the section this year, as Robbinsdale Cooper becomes the section's 17th team.
Though deciding the conference and section champions is still months away, Jacobsen looks forward to seeing how the Tigers progress and who is going to make their impact known.
“We look for somebody else to have gotten stronger and put in some practice time over the summer,” he said. “We look forward to that surprise every year.”