It’s going to be a year of changes for Hutchinson girls soccer players this fall. Not only will the team have to work through the challenges created by COVID-19, but it’s also the first year it welcomes players from Glencoe-Silver Lake as part of the newly formed co-op.
They’ve only got a week of practice under their belts, but head coach Mike Jacobsen said that transition so far has been smooth. From last season, both teams graduated only three players. This season, the team’s roster will be filled out with 14 seniors and 10 juniors, many of whom have faced each other in the pitch before.
“It was a fun rivalry where everybody knew each other,” Jacobsen said. “There was a lot of hype going into that game. Now that we’re a merger, it’s just one bigger group that knows each other, and I don’t expect any hiccups or interruptions.”
Jacobsen made it clear on the first day of practice, however, that no one is guaranteed a spot on the varsity roster. Everyone must work hard in practice and earn their playing time. There could also be some younger players who challenge for those roles, too. The summer club ended a couple of weeks ago, and Jacobsen said that it was obvious who those players were, and who was a bit rusty. He wouldn’t name any names, though, because of not wanting to give anyone a false sense of security.
Both Hutchinson and GSL finished at the bottom of the Wright County Conference last season, but the goal for this year is much loftier.
“I think we’re going to be in the upper third (of the conference),” Jacobsen said. “We still got Orono and we still have Waconia, teams that are traditionally very strong and state contenders. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people. The Delanos, the Rockfords, Holy Family, some of those other conference schools that traditionally have beaten us by one or two goals, I think we’re going to come out on top in a lot of those games.”
The team has a lot of individual strengths, now it’s on the coaching staff to put it all together and get some results. Jacobsen is feeling the pressure of having to put the kids in the best position possible to win and gear towards what they do well. There is also the balance of a larger roster and a lot of new players. Some have never played soccer before or are volleyball players making the switch because volleyball was postponed until spring. He’ll have to get them all up to speed as quickly as possible. before the season.
Jacobsen is still confident that the team can reach its goal of the top third in the conference. The schedule is going to be tough, with nine of the team’s 11 games against teams that finished .500 or better last year. So Hutch/GSL might as well aim high.
“The No. 1 goal right now is to finish in that three our four position in the conference,” Jacobsen said.