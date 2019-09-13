A second-half surge wasn’t enough to recover from a first-half slump when the girls soccer team fell 4-3 to Glencoe-Silver Lake Tuesday.
Hutchinson was in Glencoe for the Wright County Conference match and fell behind 3-1 in the first half. The Tigers (1-4, 0-2 WCC) bounced back with two goals in the second half, but they also let one more in the net to fall short.
Maddy Seifert scored two of Hutchinson’s goals and Ellie Ketcher scored another.
Hutchinson’s game Thursday against Waconia was postponed and had not yet been rescheduled. It’s next game is another conference match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Watertown-Mayer High School.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 4, Hutchinson 3 (Sept. 5)
GSL ….. 3 1 — 4
Hutch … 1 2 — 3
Hutch stats
Goals — Maddy Seifert 2, Ellie Ketcher 1
Assists — Seifert 1, Ketcher 1, Laina Berthiaume 1
Saves — Alia Rieger 9/13