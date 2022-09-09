Southwest Christian overwhelmed Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake 10-2 in a girls soccer game Thursday afternoon at S.R. Knutson Field.
Sophomore forward Mylea Monahan scored both Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake goals, as senior forward Ellie Ketcher assisted on both goals.
Lydia Wollan played all 80 minutes in goal for the Tigers, making 12 saves on 22 shots on goal by Southwest Christian.
Southwest Christian took charge early, building a 4-0 lead before the Tigers got on the board with Monahan’s first goal, scored on a breakaway. The Stars had a 17-5 advantage in shots during the first half, and had taken five corners by the break.
Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake, 1-5 on the season, plays host to Jordan 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glencoe.