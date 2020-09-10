When the merger between the Hutchinson and Glencoe-Silver Lake soccer teams was announced, there was some skepticism about whether or not this would benefit both teams.
For the girls team, the results are showing in the first three games of the season. After taking down Mayer Lutheran 4-0 in their last game before Labor Day, the girls turned around and shut them out again 2-0 the following Tuesday. With the win, the Hutchinson soccer team has officially doubled their win total from last season.
One of the big differences for the team, according to head coach Mike Jacobsen, is how well the players have practiced this year.
"We had some really good days in practice, and we talked about some things after that first game," Jacobsen said. "The last two games and shutting down, a clean sheet for our keepers, not that we had many shots against us. When you can limit that from your defensive line, your goalie doesn't have to do as much."
The chemistry on the field has come a little sooner than expected in the first year of the co-op. They are working together better as a unit over last season and it has shown in their shutouts of the Crusaders.
While defensive pressure has been a large force behind the last two wins, the team sees that good defense has led to good offense and scoring chances. And that offense has been spread around, as well. Miranda Litzau and Isabel Villarreal each scored in the team's recent win, with assists from Rachel Trebesch, Lydia Simons. In the first win against Mayer Lutheran, Litzau, Simons and Mariana Castillo each scored goals, while Anna Byron and Hope Kosek assisted.
"I honestly think it's both sides," sophomore Ellie Ketcher said. "I think defense is definitely picking it up, we're working more as a unit this year. I think us being stronger on defense also encourages the offense to play harder."
With a better record in its first three games of the year, the Tigers have a big test in their next game 7 p.m. Tuesday in Waconia. The Wildcats have been first or second in the Wright County Conference for the past five years and look to have as strong of a team this season.
"Not going to lie, Waconia is a good team," Ketcher said. "They're very strong, but I think we can keep up with them if we remain strong as we did in the first half (of Tuesday night's game)."
Hutchinson/GSL 2, Mayer Lutheran 0 (Sept. 8)
Mayer Lutheran .... 0 0 - 0
Hutchinson/GSL ... 2 0 - 2
Hutch/GSL stats
Goals: Miranda Litzau, Isabel Villarreal
Assists: Rachel Trebesch, Lydia Simons
Saves: Alia Rieger 5/5