It was a tale of two halves Thursday when the Hutchinson girls soccer team lost 2-1 against Mayer Lutheran.
Coach Mike Jacobsen said the Tigers (1-2) struggled in the first half and fell behind 2-0. In the second half, Hutch controlled the game but was only able to score one goal by Ellie Ketcher in the 15th minute. Hutch outshot Mayer Lutheran 11-7, but it wasn’t enough.
Hutchinson is back home for a match at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, against Mound Westonka.
Mayer Lutheran 2, Hutchinson 1 (Aug. 29)
Mayer .. 2 0 - 2
Hutch ... 0 1 - 1
Hutch stats
Goals — Ellie Ketcher
Assists — Jayda Goldschmidt
Saves — Alia Reiger 5/7