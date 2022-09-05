Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake’s girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season, beating Mayer Lutheran 6-2 Thursday.
Ellie Ketcher led the way for H/GSL, scoring three goals on five shots on goal. Mylea Monahan had two goals, and Jenna Neyers added one for the Tigers.
Monahan added three assists, while Ketcher and Jackie Lemke had one assist each.
H/GSL goalkeeper Katie Gildea stopped seven of nine shots by Mayer Lutheran.
H/GSL opened the season with three consecutive losses, to New Prague 10-3 on Aug. 26, to Heritage Christian Academy 4-3 Aug. 29 and Buffalo 13-1 Aug. 30.