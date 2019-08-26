Laina Berthiaume
Laina Berthiaume

 Staff photo by Ryan Kastenschmidt

Coming off its first win of the season, the Hutchinson girls soccer team suffered a home shutout loss on Saturday, falling 3-0 to Southwest Christian.

Hutch trailed 2-0 at halftime, and let up a second-half goal to further the deficit. The Tigers did not record a shot on goal, while keeper Alia Reiger had 11 saves.

Hutchinson next plays at 5:45 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Mayer Lutheran (0-1).

Southwest Christian 3, Hutchinson 0 (Aug. 24)

SWC (2-0) ..... 2 1 - 3

Hutch (1-1) ... 0 0 - 0

Hutch stats

Goals - None

Assists - None

Saves - Alia Reiger (11/14)

