Coming off its first win of the season, the Hutchinson girls soccer team suffered a home shutout loss on Saturday, falling 3-0 to Southwest Christian.
Hutch trailed 2-0 at halftime, and let up a second-half goal to further the deficit. The Tigers did not record a shot on goal, while keeper Alia Reiger had 11 saves.
Hutchinson next plays at 5:45 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Mayer Lutheran (0-1).
Southwest Christian 3, Hutchinson 0 (Aug. 24)
SWC (2-0) ..... 2 1 - 3
Hutch (1-1) ... 0 0 - 0
Hutch stats
Goals - None
Assists - None
Saves - Alia Reiger (11/14)