Soccer is all about goals, in more ways than one. And the Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake girls soccer team has a big goal this year — to win the most games in the program’s 12-year history.
“My goal is to get to at least seven (wins) to beat that record,” said Ellie Ketcher, a Hutchinson junior. “I think that would be really cool.”
Hutchinson’s best record was in 2016 when the team finished 6-8-1. On Friday, Ketcher scored two goals against Rockford to help the Tigers take another step closer to that goal. They ended up beating the Rockets 3-2 at S.R. Knudson Field to improve to 4-5-1 this year, but not without some close calls at the end of the game.
The match was scoreless after the first half, but Hutch opened the second half with a flurry of goals, led by Ketcher who scored twice in the first six minutes. On both goals she was in position to clean up rebounds.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates sending the ball through.”
Hutchinson senior Miranda Litzau, who has played goalie much of this season, scored the team’s third goal just a few minutes after Ketcher. She took a fast break down the sideline and found the top corner of the net from at least 20 yards out on a fantastic kick.
“At first I thought, ‘No way,’ but then it kept going like, ‘Oh, maybe,’” Litzau said about the kick. “When it went in I was just as surprised as anybody.”
The Tigers looked like they would hold on to earn the team’s fourth shutout of the season, but the Rockets came to life with back-to-back goals less than a minute apart in the final minutes of the game. The shock of a three-goal lead evaporating woke the Tigers up just in time to fend off Rockford for the win.
“No matter how it comes, this is a conference team, we needed this win tonight,” Hutch coach Mike Jacobsen said. “We came back in the second half after a sluggish first half and put in three goals unanswered. At that point we kind of let our defenses down.”
“We can’t look past anybody in this conference, no matter if they have zero wins on the year or if they’re the top team,” Jacobsen said. “We can’t let our defenses down like that.”
With five games left in the regular season, the Tigers have already doubled their wins last year. And in the Wright County Conference they’re in the middle of the pack with a 2-3 record. With Orono and Waconia gone, and teams like Southwest Christian, Jordan and Rockford joining the WCC, the Tigers have had fun building new rivalries.
“It just gives us a chance to experience new people,” Ketcher said. “They don’t know what we’re bringing to them, and we don’t know what they have. We just have to push ourselves to see what we can get out of it.”
Jacobsen said his one major criticism of the team this year is that it sometimes plays to its competition — saving its best games for its toughest opponents but then not playing as well against lesser teams.
“We don’t have the competitive edge that wants us to go out and beat someone,” he said. “So that’s what we’re struggling with right now.”
The Tigers will have to find that edge if they hope to get three more wins and set a team record this year. They’re also hoping that with the new playoff format this October and only eight teams in the section, they may be able to set themselves up for a shot at a playoff win. They just need to realize their own potential, Jacobsen said.
“What I’d really like this team to recognize is that they’re better than they think they are,” he said.
Hutchinson 3, Rockford 2 (Sept. 24)
Rockford … 0 2
Hutchinson … 0 3
Goals: Ellie Ketcher 2, Miranda Litzau 1
Assists: Cassidy Rislund 1, Elsie Broersma 1
Saves: Miranda Litzau 2/2, Faith Wertz 1/3
Holy Family 6, Hutchinson 0 (Sept. 23)
Hutchinson … 0 0
Holy Family ….. 3 3
Goals: No goals
Assists: No assists
Saves: Miranda Litzau 16/22