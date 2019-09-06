Hutchinson’s girls soccer team answered the first two Mound Westonka goals, but the Tigers couldn’t respond to the third as they lost 3-2 Thursday night.
The Tigers hosted the White Hawks in their first Wright County Conference game of the year, and it was neck-and-neck most of the night. Although the White Hawks scored first, Hutchinson’s Maddy Seifert answered shortly after to tie the game up at 1 in the first half.
The score remained knotted through most of the game until the White Hawks scored again late in the second half to take a lead. That lead didn’t last long, however, as Seifert tied it up again on a penalty kick goal to make it 2-2.
Finally, with less than 10 minutes to play, Mound Westonka scored the decisive goal to take the lead once and for all.
The loss dropped Hutch’s overall record to 1-3 and 0-1 in the WCC standings. The Tigers will get a chance at another conference rival next week when they travel to Glencoe to take on the Panthers at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mound Westonka 3, Hutchinson 2 (Sept. 5)
Mound .. 1 2 — 3
Hutch ... 1 1 — 2
Hutch stats
Goals — Maddy Seifert 2
Assists — Chloe Peterson 1
Saves — Alia Reiger 9/12