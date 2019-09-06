Anna Byron soccer
Hutchinson’s Anna Byron, left, ties up with Mound Westonka’s Lauren Balk as they compete for the ball during Thursday’s conference match in Hutchinson.

 Staff photo by Stephen Wiblemo

Hutchinson’s girls soccer team answered the first two Mound Westonka goals, but the Tigers couldn’t respond to the third as they lost 3-2 Thursday night.

The Tigers hosted the White Hawks in their first Wright County Conference game of the year, and it was neck-and-neck most of the night. Although the White Hawks scored first, Hutchinson’s Maddy Seifert answered shortly after to tie the game up at 1 in the first half.

The score remained knotted through most of the game until the White Hawks scored again late in the second half to take a lead. That lead didn’t last long, however, as Seifert tied it up again on a penalty kick goal to make it 2-2.

Finally, with less than 10 minutes to play, Mound Westonka scored the decisive goal to take the lead once and for all.

The loss dropped Hutch’s overall record to 1-3 and 0-1 in the WCC standings. The Tigers will get a chance at another conference rival next week when they travel to Glencoe to take on the Panthers at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Mound Westonka 3, Hutchinson 2 (Sept. 5)

Mound .. 1 2 — 3

Hutch ... 1 1 — 2

Hutch stats

Goals — Maddy Seifert 2

Assists — Chloe Peterson 1

Saves — Alia Reiger 9/12

