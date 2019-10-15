Hutchinson’s streak of nine straight Section 3A True Team championships was broken this past weekend when Delano edged the Tigersharks by less than a point.
True team meets are scored a bit differently from other meets. Each team is allowed up to four participants in every event, and every person or relay team scores points for their squad no matter where they finish. The purpose is to award the teams with the greatest amount of depth.
Although Hutchinson swimmers led the way with seven first-place finishes and four meet records, Delano barely outscored them 1527.5-1526.6.
Lexi Kucera set a meet record with her time of 1:54.07 in the 200 freestyle, beating out the previous record set last year by her teammate, Hailey Farrell.
Farrell also beat a record in the 200 individual medley with her time of 2:09.01. She took down a record set in 2014 by Elisa Burgstahler.
Grace Hanson broke the other two records with her times of 23.56 and 51.81 in the 50 and 100 freestyle, respectively. She broke her own record in the 50 set last year, and Kucera’s record in the 100 set in 2017.
In other first-place finishes, Farrell won the 500 freestyle, and the ’Sharks had the top teams in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle.
Although Hutch did not win the meet, it will have a chance at revenge. The ’Sharks earned one of the four wild card spots in the state meet at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Section 3A True Team (Oct. 12)
Teams — 1. Delano 1527.5, 2. Hutchinson 1526.6, 3. Orono 1336.5, 4. Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1326.5, 5. Marshall 966.5, 6. Dassel-Cokato 925.5, 7. Willmar 903.5, 8. Montevideo 676.5, 9. Litchfield 624
200 medley relay (36 teams) — 1. Hutch A (Mikayla Witte, Lexi Kucera, Hailey Farrell, Ainslea Jensen) 1:51.23; 2. Hutch B (Kasidy Brecht, Madilyn Gehrke, Madison Witte, Grace Hanson) 1:53.04; 12. Hutch C (Annie Gores, Megan Lipke, Morgan Reck, Madeline Hoffman) 2:04.95; 16. Hutch D (Ava Dobratz, Clara Dobratz, Macy Stuber, Ellie Lien-Wilke) 2:07.82
200 freestyle (35) — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 1:54.07; 3. Madison Witte 2:01.08; 4. Mikayla Witte 2:03.41; 27. Morgan Reck 2:18.06
200 IM (30) — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:09.01; 3. Jaiden Mezera 2:19.22; t7. Clara Dobratz 2:23.16; 16. Megan Lipke 2:32.17
50 freestyle (36) — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.56; 5. Ainslea Jensen 26.01; 10. Riley Borka 27.07; 14. Ashley Hanson 27.40
Diving (27) — 1. MaKena Rasmussen (O) 325.95; 23. Alana Hagen 110.15; 26. KateLyn Wilmes 78.10; 27. Sydney Redmann 25.80; DQ—Riley Borka
100 butterfly (33) — 1. Emma Kern (Del) 57.87; 2. Lexi Kucera 58.44; 3. Madison Witte 1:00.76; 10. Ainslea Jensen 1:04.72; 16. Morgan Reck 1:09.21
100 freestyle (35) — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 51.81; 6. Madilyn Gehrke 57.09; 20. Ashley Hanson 1:00.69; 32. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:05.35
500 freestyle (32) — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:09.71; 5. Jaiden Mezera 5:37.90; 7. Kasidy Brecht 5:41.85; 15. Annie Gores 5:46.59
200 freestyle relay (35) — 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Ashley Hanson, Ainslea Jensen, Lexi Kucera) 1:40.61; 11. Hutch B (Riley Borka, Clara Dobratz, Megan Lipke, Jaiden Mezera) 1:49.70; 23. Hutch C (Ava Dobratz, Izabelle Schwartz, Macy Stuber, Morgan Reck) 1:59.73; 27. Hutch D (Sydney Redmann, Alana Hagen, Ellie Lien-Wilke, Madeline Hoffman) 2:03.41
100 backstroke (36) — 1. Emma Kern (Del) 58.94; 2. Mikayla Witte 1:01.79; 4. Kasidy Brecht 1:04.72; 6. Annie Gores 1:05.49; 20. Ava Dobratz 1:13.08
100 breaststroke (36) — 1. Ava Brogren (Will) 1:11.70; 2. Madilyn Gehrke 1:12.03; 6. Clara Dobratz 1:14.66; 10. Megan Lipke 1:16.01; 22. Macy Stuber 1:21.42
400 freestyle relay (33) — 1. Delano A (Emma Kern, Laila Rosenow, Sydney York, Kylie Strobl) 3:39.85; 2. Hutch A (Madison Witte, Mikayla Witte, Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell) 3:41.74; 9. Hutch B (Kasidy Brecht, Ashley Hanson, Riley Borka, Jaiden Mezera) 3:57.81; 18. Hutch C (Ellie Lien-Wilke, Madeline Hoffman, Ava Dobratz, Annie Gores) 4:15.81; Hutch D (Kenra Kern, Izabelle Schwartz, Sydney Redmann, Alana Hagen) 4:42.09