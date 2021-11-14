Records fell and first-place medals were raised Saturday at Willmar High School during the Section 3A Girls Swimming and Diving Championship.
Although the Hutchinson Tigersharks didn’t quite have enough to reclaim the section team title, they more than made up for it with 16 medalists, seven section champions, three pool records and one team record to take third place overall. Orono won the title while Delano finished second.
To top it all off, Hutchinson had eight swimmers earn 15 entries to the Class A State Championship this weekend.
“They came out, they competed really well, had a couple injuries in there that hopefully we can heal up for (state),” head coach Rory Fairbanks said following the meet. “The relays look really strong. We got pretty much everybody in that we were thinking we would. We missed one swim that we were hoping for, but there was nothing to be disappointed with at all.”
“It feels unreal, but I’m really grateful for how we ended (sections),” Hutchinson senior Kasidy Brecht said. “We finished really strong and it’s super bittersweet.”
Leading the ’Sharks was senior Grace Hanson, who won section titles in all four of her events including the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, as well as the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. She also set Willmar pool records in the 50 and 100 freestyle, beating out her old records from 2019 with her new times of 23.45 and 51.59, respectively.
Another big Hutchinson winner was senior Hailey Farrell. She took first in the 200 individual medley, second in the 500 freestyle, and she was a member of the first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. The medley team — which also included sophomore Madilyn Gehrke, Brecht and junior Madison Witte — set a new Willmar pool record with its time of 1:46.6, beating a record from 2017 set by Delano.
Hutchinson’s other individual section champ of the day was Gehrke, who won the 100 breaststroke and set a new team record with her time of 1:05.58. That was a speedy race as seven individuals including herself posted times faster than the state cut.
“I was going into it feeling pretty good,” Gehrke said. “I wanted the (school) record and I did get it. for our varsity school.”
Gehrke added a third-place finish in the individual medley to qualify for state and was part of the medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams that won section titles.
The state qualifiers didn’t end there. Hutchinson’s best event was the individual medley as it had three qualifiers, including Farrell, Gehrke and senior Jaiden Mezera, who took sixth place. Mezera was also part of the champion 400 freestyle relay team and she earned another section medal with her fifth-place time in the backstroke.
“It was a really good ending to (the section),” Mezera said. “I love this team so much, it was amazing.”
Witte led the ’Sharks in her two individual events, taking third in the 200 freestyle and second in the 100 butterfly to qualify for state in both. She also earned section titles with the medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Brecht was also a four-time state qualifier. She took second in the 50 freestyle, giving Hutchinson a 1-2 punch in the event, and she finished third in the backstroke to qualify. She also took first with the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Lastly, Hutchinson will have two first-time state swimmers with senior Riley Borka and freshman Izabelle Schwartz. Borka was a member of the champion 200 freestyle relay team, and Schwartz got in with her time of 1:09.27 in the breaststroke, taking sixth place and beating the cut by less than a second.
“It’s exciting to finally get my first chance at going and I’m just really happy,” Borka said.
“It felt really good,” Schwartz said about making the cut. “I did it on Thursday (during the prelims), so I wish I would have gone my Thursday time, but I still made it.”
One more meet
With the nerves of sections behind them, the Tigersharks can now focus on their final races of the year in state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Prelims are noon Friday and the top 16 in each event move on to finals at noon Saturday.
“I’m super excited for some of the new girls to be coming to state with us,” Hanson said. “It’s super exciting, and I’m just really glad with how the team did (at sections) and I’m super excited for (state).”
Judging by state seed times, Hutchinson has a good chance of finishing the state medal with a heavy haul of medals, if they can hold their positions or improve. All three of Hutchinson’s relay team are the top seeds while they also have 10 individuals seeded in the top 16. Here’s a look at where they are seeded going into prelims:
- 200 freestyle: Witte is seeded 10th
- 200 individual medley: Farrell is seeded second, Gehrke is 16th and Mezera is 20th
- 50 freestyle: Hanson is seeded second
- 100 butterfly: Witte is seeded sixth
- 100 freestyle: Hanson is seeded second and Brecht is fifth
- 500 freestyle: Farrell is seeded sixth
- 100 backstroke: Brecht is seeded fifth
- 100 breaststroke: Gehrke is seeded second and Schwartz is 25th
“It’s going to be awesome,” Fairbanks said about state. “All the seniors are on the roster. They all swam on relays, so they’re either just on the relays or in the individuals, so that’s really nice to see. And we’ve got three more in there. So we’ve got a nice group with those eight and it’s going to be fun.”
Along with finishing well in their events and earning medals where they can, the Farrell said the Tigersharks would also like to take a shot at Visitation, which has won seven consecutive state titles, not including last year when there was no state meet.
But besides that, the team is hoping to have fun and enjoy their last meet together. And for those who are swimming in their first state competition, there was plenty of advise from those who have been there multiple times.
“Don’t get stressed out,” Witte said. “It’s fun, it’s way less stressful than section finals because you made it, and just do the best you can do.”
“Literally just go through the motions,” Farrell said. “You already know what you’ve done and you’ve done it so many times this year. Just keep doing yourself.”
Section 3A Championship (Nov. 13)
Team scores: 1. Orono 407, 2. Delano 398, 3. Hutchinson 363, 4. Waconia 280.5, 5. Mound Westonka 261.5, 6. Willmar 158, 7. Marshall 99, 8. Litchfield 95, 9. Dassel-Cokato 90, 10. Montevideo 47, 11. Watertown-Mayer 36
200 medley relay (11 teams): 1. Hutchinson (Kasidy Brecht, Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell, Madison Witte) 1:46.4
200 freestyle (36): 1. Graycin Andreen (O) 1:54.97; 3. Madison Witte 1:57.9; 17. Ellie Scheidt 2:10.19; 21. Ellie Lien-Wilke 2:15.3; 22. Kelsey Gillman 2:16.22
200 IM (34): 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:08.24; 3. Madilyn Gehrke 2:14.05; 6. Jaiden Mezera 2:15.15; 12. Izabelle Schwartz 2:22.79
50 freestyle (43): 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.45; 13. Riley Borka 25.9; 21. Aada Heiskanen 26.67; 26. Morgan Reck 27.16
Diving (24): 1. Avery Lommel (Del) 433.2; 15. Aubree Schwanz 255.45; 18. Sydney Redmann 174.5
100 butterfly (35): 1. Emma Kern (Del) 55.27; 2. Madison Witte 58.33; 13. Riley Borka 1:03.44; 18. Morgan Reck 1:05.56; 22. Sophia Collett 1:06.51
100 freestyle (42): 1. Grace Hanson (H) 51.59; 2. Kasidy Brecht 53.02; 21. Aada Heiskanen 59.24; 25. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:00.42
500 freestyle (31): 1. Graycin Andreen (O) 5:11.02; 2. Hailey Farrell 5:12.22; 14. Ellie Scheidt 5:46.98; 16. Kelsey Gillman 5:52.5; 19. Lucy Jennissen 6:13.91
200 free relay (11): 1. Hutchinson (Madilyn Gehrke, Riley Borka, Madison Witte, Grace Hanson) 1:38.43
100 backstroke (40): 1. Emme Kern (Del) 54.74; 3. Kasidy Brecht 57.96; 5. Jaiden Mezera 1:01.44; 14. Sydney Redmann 1:06.14; 15. Sophia Collett 1:07.15
100 breaststroke (38): 1. Madilyn Gehrke (H) 1:05.58; 6. Izabelle Schwartz 1:09.27; 27. Nora Mach 1:23.6; 33. Madeline Hoffman 1:26.44
400 free relay (11): 1. Hutchinson (Grace Hanson, Jaiden Mezera, Kasidy Brecht, Hailey Farrell) 3:32.76