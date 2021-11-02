Competition in the Wright County Conference has closed in on the Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team over the years. It’s not that the Tigersharks have gotten slower, but that other teams are getting faster. On Saturday, however, the ’Sharks showed they’re not yet ready to give up their mantle as they won the team’s 13th straight conference title.
Hutchinson racked up 595 points to beat out second-place Delano by 41 and third-place Mound Westonka/Holy Family by 51. Points were earned by the top 16 swimmers in individual events, and each team’s top two relays, so the ’Sharks showed off their top-end talent as well as some of their upcoming depth to win the title. The top two in each event also earned automatic all-conference awards.
Hutch led the way with six first-place finishes out of the 12 events. And where they didn’t win they often finished in second place or close behind.
Hailey Farrell won conference titles in the 200 and 500 freestyle, setting conference records in both events with times of 1:52.53 and 5:08.71, respectively. Grace Hanson also won the 50 and 100 freestyle races, setting a conference record in the latter with a time of 51.6.
Those two were also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that won conference titles. Hanson teamed up with Riley Borka, Madilyn Gehrke and Madison Witte in the 200 freestyle relay, while both Hanson and Farrell were paired with Jaiden Mezera and Kasidy Brecht on the 400 freestyle relay team.
Hutch’s depth shown through in several events. In the 200 medley relay, the team of Brecht, Gehrke, Farrrell and Witte finished less than a second behind first-place Delano. In the 200 freestyle, Witte finished second behind Farrell, giving the Tigersharks a 1-2 punch. in the 200 individual medley, Gehrke and Mezera led the way for Hutch with second- and fourth-place finishes, respectively.
Witte also finished second in the butterfly to lead Hutch, and in the 100 freestyle Brecht came in third while Morgan Reck was ninth, giving the Tigers three swimmers in the top 10 for that event. The same was true in the 500 freestyle as Ellie Scheidt and Kelsey Gillman took fifth and seventh, respectively.
While Hutchinson won the 200 freestyle relay, its second team of Aada Heiskanen, Sydney Redmann, Ellie Scheidt and Nora Mach was close behind in fourth place. And although Hutchinson did not win the backstroke or breaststroke, they had several top swimmers. Brecht, Mezera and Sophia Collett took second, fourth and eighth place, respectively, in the backstroke, and in the breaststroke Gehrke and Izabelle Schwartz finished second and third.
Even the team’s divers got in on the action as Aubree Schwanz and Sydney Redmann finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
The conference win should act as confidence booster for the Tigersharks. Due to COVID-19, there was no conference meet last year, so this was the first time since 2019 the team was able to really see how it compared in a big meet.
The Tigersharks did swim in a modified Section 3A meet last year and took second behind Delano, ending Hutch’s streak of 13 straight section titles. After the win this past weekend, Hutch may be eyeing a return to the top of the section, although it won’t be easy as the scoring is different, as is the competition.
Hutchinson will have plenty of time to strategize, taper and prepare for the section meet, which is Thursday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 13, at Willmar High School.
WCC Championship (Oct. 30)
Team scores: 1. Hutchinson 595, 2. Delano 554, 3. Mound Westonka/Holy Family 534, 4. Dassel-Cokato 269, 5. Litchfield 221, 6. Watertown-Mayer 51
200 medley relay (14 teams): 1. Delano A (Emma Kern, Abby Wadholm, Abby Seguin, Kaia Georges) 1:49.17; 2. Hutch A (Kasidy Brecht, Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell, Madison Witte) 1:49.82; 6. Hutch B (Jaiden Mezera, Izabelle Schwartz, Morgan Reck, Nora Mach) 1:59.48; 11. Hutch C (Sydney Redmann, Madeline Hoffman, Sophia Collett, Lucy Jennissen) 2:10.08
200 freestyle (22): 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 1:52.53; 2. Madison Witte 2:00.40; 10. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:22.14; 11. Ellie Scheidt 2:11.19
200 IM (16): 1. Catherine Dueck (MW) 2:14.39; 2. Madilyn Gehrke 2:17.89; 4. Jaiden Mezera 2:19.97; 7. Izabelle Schwartz 2:27.06; 9. Kelsey Gillman 2:31.32
50 freestyle (23): 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.48; 7. Riley Borka 26.6; 8. Aada Heiskanen 26.73; 11. Morgan Reck 27.11
Diving (10): 1. Avery Lommel (Del) 424.55; 8. Aubree Schwanz 230.75; 9. Sydney Redmann 215.65
100 butterfly (18): 1. Emma Kern (Del) 56.24; 2. Madison Witte 1:00.28; 9. Morgan Reck 1:05.23; 10. Riley Borka 1:05.31; 14. Sophia Collett 1:07.88
100 freestyle (22): 1. Grace Hanson (H) 51.6; 3. Kasidy Brecht 55.07; 7. Aada Heiskanen 58.06; 11. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:00.06
500 freestyle (17): 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:08.71; 5. Ellie Scheidt 5:51.81; 7. Kelsey Gillman 5:55.87; 11. Lucy Jennissen 6:19.95
200 free relay (17): 1. Hutch A (Riley Borka, Madilyn Gehrke, Madison Witte, Grace Hanson) 1:39.6; 4. Hutch B (Aada Heiskanen, Sydney Redmann, Ellie Scheidt, Nora Mach) 1:47.94; 8. Hutch C (Izabelle Schwartz, Sophia Collett, Ellie Lien-Wilke, Lucy Jennissen) 1:51.2
100 backstroke (23): 1. Emma Kern (Del) 55.91; 2. Kasidy Brecht 1:00.48; 4. Jaiden Mezera 1:03.61, 8. Sophia Collett 1:07.11; 10. Sydney Redmann 1:08.66
100 breaststroke (20): 1. Kate Johnston (MW) 1:07.71; 2. Madilyn Gehrke 1:10.41; 3. Izabelle Schwartz 1:11.26; 15. Nora Mach 1:21.78; 18. Madeline Hoffman 1:25.96
400 free relay (16): 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Jaiden Mezera, Kasidy Brecht, Hailey Farrell) 3:37.23; 6. Hutch B (Aada Heiskanen, Morgan Reck, Ellie Scheidt, Riley Borka) 3:58.9; 9. Hutch C (Ellie Lien-Wilke, Lucy Jennissen, Kelsey Gillman, Madeline Hoffman) 4:13.35