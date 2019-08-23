One of the state's most successful girls swimming and diving programs for the past decade returns to the pool this weekend. The Hutchinson Tigersharks bring back a slew of state performers from last year as they work to contend once again on the state's biggest stage.
Hutchinson is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Class A state meet and returns most of its top swimmers from a state run that included 18 qualifiers. Visitation is the six-time defending state champion, and the Tigersharks are ready for a run at breaking that streak.
“There's the thought in our heads that we could be in that mix again,” head coach Rory Fairbanks said. “The only senior that scored last year at the state meet was on a relay, so all of our individual point scorers are back. We just got to find someone to fill that slot on the 200 free relay. But end of the season-wise, we should be OK.”
Sophomore Grace Hanson is back as the defending state champion in the 50 freestyle and runner-up in the 100 freestyle. She also helped the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams earn state titles, with the later setting a state record time for the second consecutive year. She also recently qualified for the 2020 Olympic Team Trials.
Senior Lexi Kucera also returns, having anchored the two state-champion relays. Individually, she was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Fellow state champion Hailey Farrell is another top returner after winning the 500 freestyle title and 400 freestyle relay, and finishing third in the 200 freestyle.
Other returning state scorers include seniors Ainslea Jensen and Clara Dobratz, junior Mikayla Witte, sophomores Jaiden Mezera and Kasidy Brecht, and freshman Madison Witte.
With the wealth of returning talent, Fairbanks anticipates that much of the early season will be an experiment to find the best combinations for scoring points.
“We'll move people around again and see what their best events are,” he said. “We've got so many multitalented kids, (we need) to get them into the right spots for what's out there this year.”
Working against the Tigersharks this year is a decrease in numbers. Hutch graduated eight seniors and hasn't brought in enough new swimmers to cover the difference. To help cover the loss of depth, others may need to step up and score more points, according to senior Ashley Hanson.
“We just have to push harder each practice,” she said, “and motivate other girls to make sure that they're pushing as hard as they can, so that we can for sure be successful at the end.”
Hutchinson's first competition is Saturday when it hosts a home invitational. The eight-team field includes four opponents that finished in the top 25 at state last year, including Marshall, Mankato East, Mankato West and Breck. The later finished third at state, one spot behind Hutch.
“I think it's a good first meet to see where everyone is at,” senior Clara Dobratz said, “but it doesn't determine anything, necessarily. It can be a good kind of placement, but we still can grow a lot from it.”
In addition to their state success, the Tigersharks also carry several long winning streaks into the season. They have won 11 straight conference championships and 12 consecutive section titles. Letting those runs of success end this year is not an option for the Tigersharks, along with potentially starting a new one.
“Our goal is obviously to still keep our streaks,” Dobratz said, “but our main goal is probably to beat Visitation at the end of this, hopefully. So we're working hard, working toward that goal.”