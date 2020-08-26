Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team is back after a 2019 season that saw the Tigersharks sweep the Wright County Conference and section championships once again, and wrap up the season with a second-place finish at state and a pile of medals.
The big thing for them was depth. Their depth was real, they had swimmers from each age group contributing at a high level that allowed the team to dominate meets early. With top talents graduating such as Lexi Kucera and Ainslea Jensen, the ’Sharks will need their underclassman to step up if the team wants to be in the same discussion.
Head coach Rory Fairbanks said that he didn’t know who he thought would be the one to step up, but that the first couple of practices have been encouraging.
“The kids are looking really good. They’re positive,” Fairbanks said. “We don’t have many kids, but they’re looking really good, really solid. Most of the kids swam over the summer, they’re coming in in OK shape. But the way club practices were over the summer, they were a little bit different. I don’t think they got as much water time as they have in the past. So we’ll be building up here as the season progresses.”
With no large tournaments this year and no real postseason due to the COVID-19 regulations, the routine of a swimmer will be thrown off.
Usually the goal is to reach the conference and section meets, and then taper off to have the best time. But with not knowing what a postseason would look like, it’s hard to know when the season is going to end and how they should approach it. There is a date for a conference meet, but it is unknown how that might look. But in trying to keep everything as normal as possible, that’s how Fairbanks is going to proceed with the swimmers.
“We’re running on the assumption that there’s going to be something there,” Fairbanks said of a postseason.
Hutch is going to have some serious competition to continue their streaks of 12 conference titles and 13 section titles. Their top opponent is Delano. They were one of the leading teams in the conference and section last year and return a lot of their depth. The ’Sharks take on Delano in mid-September, and Fairbanks said that they’ll have to get creative with the lineup to exploit as many matchups as possible.
Waconia is also a team that could sneak up and be a contender, and Mound Westonka could make some noise as they beat Delano in a dual meet last year.
Hutchinson’s lineup will likely remain in flux for much of the season to experiment with different matchups. There’s no way to tell right now what that would even look like. And speaking of the end of the season, Fairbanks has his doubts that the season will go off without any interruptions. The goal is to just finish strong and keep everyone healthy and safe.
“We have a culture and a philosophy within the program, and it just transfers from one year over to the next,” Fairbanks said. “It’s not like we’re bringing in a whole new group of kids, they’ve been there.”
The opening meet against Litchfield will be a sort of litmus test for Fairbanks and the coaches to see where the Tigersharks are, and to make adjustments. The recipe to repeat is simple: Who fills the depth in the lineup?
“We should be a nice, solid team, just short on numbers,” Fairbanks said. “We’re going to be decent at the top end in most of our events, and we’re just going to need the two and three swimmers to perform better than other teams’ two and three swimmers.”