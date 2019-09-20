The Tigersharks won 10 events in a dominant 113-73 victory over Mound Westonka/Holy Family Thursday.
While a Wright County Conference championship isn’t the team’s highest aspiration this year, continuing that streak of 11 straight conference titles is certainly on the list. That made Thursday night’s victory a crucial one toward the ’Sharks goal of title No. 12.
“This was a really big meet and a really good win, and I also think Delano (the previous week) was a good win,” senior Ainslea Jensen said. “So we can push forward to our end goal now.”
The final score may not show it, but the White Hawks are actually one of the top Class A teams in the state. At least according to the most recent coaches poll that ranked them No. 4.
Hutchinson, however, which is ranked No. 2 in the latest poll, overwhelmed Mound with its powerful talent and depth.
“We’ve definitely got a lot of good top-end kids, but meets aren’t won by your No. 1s,” coach Rory Fairbanks said, “it’s won by your No. 2s and No. 3s. It shows we’ve got really good second and third swimmers in our events.”
Along with their 10 first-place finishes, Hutchinson earned five second-, third- and fourth-place finishes each. They started the meet strong with first- and second-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay. The 100-yard breaststroke was also a high-scoring event as Hutch had swimmers finish first, second and fourth.
Overall the ’Sharks scored double digits in half of the events to build their commanding lead.
“It means a lot,” senior Lexi Kucera said about the win. “They’re a really good team, and we just came in here and swam our best.”
Thursday’s meet was also a good tune-up for the invite Saturday when Hutchinson hosts more top-ranked teams such as No. 1 Visitation, No. 6 Mankato West and Prior Lake, which was ranked No. 7 in the latest Class AA poll.
The Tigersharks will need all of their depth for a good showing this weekend, and much of that depth comes from underclassmen. They know what is expected of them because the older girls have instilled in them the same work ethic that has built the Hutchinson tradition up to what it is today.
“(Seniors have) been in the program for six, some of them seven years, so they’ve come along with those streaks and tradition and they don’t know anything different,” Fairbanks said. “(They) train the other ones and instill those expectations that we are not just here to swim laps in the water, we’re here to get better and improve as swimmers and as young ladies.”
Hutchinson 113, Mound Westonka 73 (Sept. 19)
200 medley relay — 1. Hutch A (Mikayla Witte, Lexi Kucera, Hailey Farrell, Grace Hanson) 1:48.87; 2. Hutch B (Annie Gores, Madilyn Gehrke, Madison Witte, Ainslea Jensen) 1:55.33; 5. Hutch C (Kasidy Brecht, Jaiden Mezera, Clara Dobratz, Megan Lipke) 2:01.64
200 freestyle — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 1:55.16; 2. Mikayla Witte 2:03.97; 6. Annie Gores 2:14.77
200 IM — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 2:09.53; 3. Madison Witte 2:20.50; 4. Jaiden Mezera 2:21.66
50 freestyle — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.66; 3. Ainslea Jensen 26.28; 5. Ashley Hanson 26.97
Diving — 1. Riley Borka (H) 159.45; 5. Alana Hagen 102.30
100 butterfly — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 58.20; 4. Jaiden Mezera 1:04.98; 5. Morgan Reck 1:07.77
100 freestyle — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 52.60; 3. Ainslea Jensen 58.32; 6. Ashley Hanson 59.49
500 freestyle — 1. Zella Lucas (M) 5:20.21; 2. Madison Witte 5:30.79; 4. Clara Dobratz 5:47.56; 5. Madilyn Gehrke 5:50.03
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hutch A (Ainslea Jensen, Mikayla Witte, Ashley Hanson, Grace Hanson) 1:42.32; 3. Hutch B (Jaiden Mezera, Riley Borka, Megan Lipke, Clara Dobratz) 1:51.56
100 backstroke — 1. Annabelle Elsner (M) 1:01.46; 2. Mikayla Witte 1:01.62; 3. Kasidy Brecht 1:03.17; 5. Annie Gores 1:06.73
100 breaststroke — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 1:09.43; 2. Madilyn Gehrke 1:10.84; 4. Clara Dobratz 1:15.28
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hutch A (Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell, Madison Witte, Lexi Kucera) 3:39.36; 4. Hutch B (Riley Borka, Morgan Reck, Annie Gores, Ashley Hanson) 4:07.78