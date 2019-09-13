Hutchinson’s girls swimming and diving team is well on its way toward a 12th straight conference championship following a dominant 92-86 win over Delano Thursday.
The Tigersharks are off to a 2-0 start in the Wright County Conference, including a win the previous week against Watertown-Mayer. Thursday’s win was key, however, as Delano was No. 6 in the Sept. 6 Class 1A rankings.
Hutchinson, which is ranked No. 2 behind top-ranked Visitation, won eight of the first 10 events to build a comfortable 28-point lead before forfeiting points in the final two events. Even so, Hutch’s swimmers continued their dominant performances until the end.
The Tigersharks swept first place in all three relay events, and also had the second fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay.
Earning first-place finishes in individual events were many of the usual suspects for Hutchinson. Grace Hanson won the 50 and 100 freestyle races, while Hailey Farrell took first in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Lexi Kucera was the top 200 freestyle swimmer and Mikayla Witte won the backstroke to round out Hutch’s wins.
Along with the top performers, the depth of the ’Sharks helped them earn five second-place finishes, four third-place finishes to build and three fourth-place finishes to rack up points.
Hutchinson’s next meet is another big test when it hosts Mound Westonka/Holy Family at 6 p.m. Thursday. Mound was rated No. 5 in the Sept. 6 rankings.
Hutchinson 92, Delano 86 (Sept. 12)
200 medley relay — 1. Hutch A (Witte, Lipke, Farrell, Jensen) 1:52.07; 3. Hutch B (Mezera, Gehrke, Witte, Borka) 1:56.17
200 freestyle — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 1:54.43; 2. Madison Witte 2:03.52; 3. Kasidy Brecht 2:03.98
200 IM — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:08.28; 3. Jaiden Mezera 2:18.80; 4. Clara Dobratz 2:21.92
50 freestyle — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.62; 3. Ainslea Jensen 25.93; 6. Riley Borka 26.74
Diving — 1. Avery Lommel (D) 165.40; 2. Riley Borka 160.20; 5. Alana Hagen 111.30
100 butterfly — 1. Emma Kern (D) 57.24; 2. Lexi Kucera 57.40; 4. Madison Witte 1:01.35; 6. Ainslea Jensen 1:04.87
100 freestyle — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 52.98, 2. Mikayla Witte 56.48; 5. Ashley Hanson 58.78
500 freestyle — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:11.37; 2. Jaiden Mezera 5:38.99; 4. Annie Gores 5:54.60
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hutch A (Hanson, Jensen, Farrell, Kucera) 1:38.80; 5. Hutch B (Dobratz, Dobratz, Reck Hanson) 1:52.64
100 backstroke — 1. Mikayla Witte (H) 1:00.41; 5. Annie Gores 1:09.95
100 breaststroke — EX: Madilyn Gehrke 1:09.75; Clara Dobratz 1:14.09; Megan Lipke 1:16.86
400 freestyle relay — EX: Hutch A (Hanson, Witte, Witte, Kucera) 3:40.40; Hutch B (Borka Mezera, Hanson, Gehrke) 3:55.40