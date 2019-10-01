No pool record was safe Thursday when the Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team visited No. 6-ranked Orono for a Wright County Conference meet.
The Tigersharks broke five records at Ed Link Pool on their way to a comfortable 96-86 win over the Spartans. Hutch’s lead was large enough that it forfeited points in the final two events.
Setting new pool records in their individual events were Grace Hanson in the 50 freestyle, Hailey Farrell in the 100 butterfly and Lexi Kucera in the backstroke. Hutchinson’s top 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams also broke pool records.
In the 200 freestyle race, the top three teams actually broke the old pool record of 1:52.49, but Hutchinson was the fastest with a time of 1:39.66.
The oldest record to fall was in the 50 freestyle, where Hanson beat a time set back in 2007.
The Tigersharks (4-0, 4-0 WCC) are back in action with another conference meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Dassel-Cokato High School.
Hutchinson 96, Orono 86 (Sept. 26)
200 medley relay — 1. Hutch A (Mikayla Witte, Lexi Kucera, Hailey Farrell, Grace Hanson) 1:52.13; 3. Hutch B (Annie Gores, Madilyn Gehrke, Madison Witte, Riley Borka) 1:59.75; 5. Hutch C (Ainslea Jensen, Jaiden Mezera, Morgan Reck, Ashley Hanson) 2:04.13
200 freestyle — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 1:55.96; 2. Mikayla Witte 2:04.10; 6. Riley Borka 2:15.91
200 IM — 1. Madison Witte (H) 2:21.48; 2. Clara Dobratz 2:25.38; 6. Megan Lipke 2:39.30
50 freestyle — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.95; 2. Ainslea Jensen 26.21; 6. Ashley Hanson 28.06
Diving — 1. MaKena Rasmussen (O) 233.30; 4. Riley Borka 172.15
100 butterfly — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 59.25; 3. Jaiden Mezera 1:04.23; 6. Morgan Reck 1:09.32
100 freestyle — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 53.46; 2. Mikayla Witte 56.82; 3. Ainslea Jensen 58.29
500 freestyle — 1. Madison Witte (H) 5:36.11; 3. Madilyn Gehrke 5:52.41; 4. Annie Gores 5:52.61
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Ainslea Jensen, Hailey Farrell, Lexi Kucera) 1:39.66; 5. Hutch B (Megan Lipke, Morgan Reck, Clara Dobratz, Ashley Hanson) 1:54.46
100 backstroke — 1. Lexi Kucera 59.28; 2. Hailey Farrell 1:00.60; 3. Annie Gores 1:05.70
100 breaststroke — 1. Addie Thalhuber (O) 1:11.42; EX: Madilyn Gehrke 1:12.48, Clara Dobratz 1:15.95; Jaiden Mezera 1:16.64
400 freestyle relay — EX: Hutch A (Madison Witte, Mikayla Witte, Jaiden Mezera, Madilyn Gehrke) 3:50.27; Hutch B (Riley Borka, Megan Lipke, Annie Gores, Ashley Hanson) 4:09.88