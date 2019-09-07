The Hutchinson swimming team cruised through Watertown-Mayer with an 88-65 win Thursday.
The Tigersharks had first-, second- and third-place times in almost every event, and did so while giving some of their top swimmers the night off to let others have a turn in varsity. Despite missing some of their fastest swimmers, Hutch had such a dominant lead that it exhibitioned the final four events.
Jaiden Mezera was the top winner for Hutch with first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Other winners were Madilyn Gehrke in the 200 freestyle, Riley Borka in the 50 freestyle, Morgan Reck in the butterfly, Ashley Hanson in the 100 freestyle, Annie Gores in the backstroke and Megan Lipke in the breaststroke. Hutch’s relay teams also led the meet.
The Tigersharks (1-0) are back home for their next meet at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host Delano.
Hutchinson 88, Watertown-Mayer 65 (Sept. 5)
200 medley relay — 1. Hutch B (Annie Gores, Megan Lipke, Izabelle Schartz, Riley Borka) 2:05.34; 2. Hutch A (Clara Dobratz, Jaiden Mezera, Macy Stuber, Ashley Hanson) 2:06.77
200 freestyle — 1. Madilyn Gehrke (H) 2:12.38; 2. Ashley Hanson 2:16.91; 4. Izabelle Schwartz 2:23.92
200 IM — 1. Jaiden Mezera (H) 2:19.85; 2. Annie Gores 2:35.34; 3. Megan Lipke 2:38.06
50 freestyle — 1. Riley Borka (H) 27.79; 2. Clara Dobratz 28.16; 3. Morgan Reck 28.89
Diving — No diving
100 butterfly — 1. Morgan Reck (H) 1:09.58; 2. Riley Borka 1:10.89; 3. Izabelle Schwartz 1:19.36
100 freestyle — 1. Ashley Hanson (H) 1:01.23; 2. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:07.69; 3. Jenna Strei 1:08.57
500 freestyle — 1. Jaiden Mezera (H) 5:41.86; 2. Clara Dobratz 5:47.25; 4. Ava Dobratz 6:32.06
200 freestyle relay — EX: Hutch A (Madilyn Gehrke, Megan Lipke, Ashley Hanson, Jaiden Mezera) 1:52.75; Hutch B (Morgan Reck, Jenna Strei, Ava Dobratz, Riley Borka) 1:56.92
100 backstroke — EX: Annie Gores 1:08.40; Madilyn Gehrke 1:10.65; Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:24.91
100 breaststroke — EX: Megan Lipke 1:19.29; Alana Hagen 1:28.47
400 freestyle relay — EX: Hutch A (Clara Dobratz, Ava Dobratz, Ellie Wilke-Lien, Annie Gores) 4:24.13; Hutch B (Morgan Reck, Madielyn Gehrke, Jenna Strei, Alana Hagen) 4:30.85