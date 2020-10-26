When the Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team’s season ended Saturday, the Tigersharks were smiling under their masks, taking pictures and dancing to music. Unless you knew the score, you never would have guessed Hutchinson’s reign of 13 consecutive section titles had come to an end.
Yes, a streak that started back before many of the current team members could swim was snapped by Delano, which won the Section 3A championship handily over second-place Hutchinson. But after a year of so many challenges, there was no sadness in the voices of the ’Sharks. They were just grateful to have had the chance to compete.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season,” senior Mikayla Witte said. “It wasn’t looking too good, so I’m just thankful that we got to get in the pool and have a season.”
“Everybody worked so hard, even without knowing if we’d be able to come to practice the next day or if we’d have the next meet,” senior Megan Lipke said about the season. “We all still gave our best effort no matter what came next.”
It was a different year with COVID-19, and that extended to the section meet, which was not the raucous event it usually is. Due to safety restrictions, the section’s 11 teams were split up into three different meets on Friday and Saturday. There were no fans and no prelims. Everyone raced, and their times were compared on paper to find the winners. No matter how anyone finished, they all knew it as the final meet of the year as there is no state this season.
“The girls took it in stride,” coach Rory Fairbanks said about the season. “They came in, they worked hard every day with all that uncertainty of not knowing. We treated every dual meet like it could be the last dual meet, because you never knew, and I think they responded pretty well.”
A month ago teams didn’t even know if there would be any postseason, let alone a state meet. When the Minnesota State High School League made the decision to allow section competition, with some guidelines, the Tigersharks were happy to know there would be one more big meet for them to work toward.
“I definitely think we all got a lot more hyped up about it,” Grace Hanson said, “and everyone knew this one meet was going to be the last one, and we had to do everything we can, especially for our seniors having a weird season, and just doing everything we can for them.”
Although there may have been a little less pressure to perform well this year with all the changes and no state meet, the Tigersharks were prepared as always for sections. Although they didn’t have the depth Delano did to win the section title, Hutchinson took home the lion’s share of medals.
“Our coaches helped a lot with that, because they kept us, like, ‘You never know what’s going to happen,’” Hailey Farrell said. “When they would talk to us, in our heads there was still a state meet, so we were working for that.”
Farrell and and Hanson were both four-time section champions and set multiple section and pool records along the way. Farrell won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle while Hanson won the 50 and 100 freestyle, and both were members of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Hanson was named the Section 3A Swimmer of the Year. Madilyn Gehrke also won the breaststroke championship, which meant Hutchinson won seven out of 12 events, not to mention plenty of other top-eight finishes to earn hardware.
Although it was a strange year that finished with the end of an impressive streak, the Tigersharks won’t dwell on what was lost. They’ll take the wins they earned this year and look for a brighter future next year.
“They swam well and competed well all the way through, and if you look at them, they’re not angry about any of the results,” Fairbanks said. “They accepted that’s where we’re at and that’s where (Delano’s) at. We’ll move on and continue to try to get better.”
Section 3A Championship
Team scores: 1. Delano 479, 2. Hutchinson 360, 3. Orono 311.5, 4. Mound Westonka/HF 308, 5. Waconia 181.5, t6. Dassel-Cokato and Willmar 144, 8. Montevideo 104. 9. Marshall 91, 10. Litchfield 76, 11. Watertown-Mayer 36
200 medley relay (11 teams): 1. Hutchinson (Mikayla Witte, Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell, Grace Hanson) 1:45.82
200 freestyle (42 swims): 1. Kylie Strobel (Del) 1:54.73; 6. Kasidy Brecht 2:00.53; 23. Ellie Scheidt 2:09.98; 27. Izabelle Schwartz 2:16.93; 36. Kenra Kern 2:23.37
200 IM (38): 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:05.43; 3. Madilyn Gehrke 2:13.74; 4. Madison Witte 2:13.74; 5. Jaiden Mezera 2:14.23
50 freestyle (44): 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.27; 18. Riley Borka 26.32; 23. Megan Lipke 27.02; 30. Morgan Reck 27.59
Diving: 1. MaKena Rasmussen (Or) 427.20
100 butterfly (38): 1. Emma Kern (Del) 56.42; 2. Madison Witte 59.21; 14. Borka 1:04.28; 19. Morgan Reck 1:05.50; 35. Sydney Redmann 1:15.66
100 freestyle (43): 1. Grace Hanson (H) 50.45; 5. Mikayla Witte 54.89; 25. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:00.86; 36. Sophia Collet 1:05.26
500 freestyle (36): 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:03.76; 4. Jaiden Mezera 5:25.41; 15. Ellie Scheidt 5:50.06; 23. Ava Dobratz 6:03.66
200 free relay (11): 1. Delano (Kaia Georges, Hannah Wadholm, Josei Strobl, Kylie Strobl) 1:38.43; 2. Hutchinson (Madilyn Gehrke, Kasidy Brecht, Jaiden Mezera, Madison Witte) 1:39.90
100 backstroke (40): 1. Emma Kern (Del) 54.60; 3. Mikayla Witte 59.70; 5. Kasidy Brecht 1:00.97; 26. Sophia Collett 1:11.32; 32. Madeline Hoffman 1:14.03
100 breaststroke (42): 1. Madilyn Gehrke (H) 1:06.90; 10. Megan Lipke 1:11.38; 23. Izabelle Schwartz 1:19.09; 31. Ava Dobratz 1:23.17
400 free relay (11): 1. Hutchinson (Grace Hanson, Madison Witte, Mikayla Witte, Hailey Farrell) 3:30.58