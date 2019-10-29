The Tigersharks extended their streak of conference championships Saturday with a first-place finish in the Wright County Conference swimming and diving meet. They added nine individual titles and broke records in four events along the way.
The win was Hutchinson's 12th straight conference title and its 18th overall in program history. The team got off to a fast start with a win in the 200 medley relay and went on to win the 200 and 400 freestyle relays as well. In that final relay, the team of Grace Hanson, Mikayla Witte, Haley Farrell and Lexi Kucera set a new WCC record with their time of 3:33.76, beating their own time in last year's event by less than two tenths of a second.
Hanson also broke two records in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Her time of 23.35 set the WCC and pool record in the 50 freestyle, beating her own times from last year, and her time of 52.22 is a new WCC record in the 100.
Kucera set the other a conference record of the meet with a time of 57.62 in the 100 butterfly. She beat the old record, which was set in 2011, by 0.23 seconds.
Hutch's other first-place finishes included Kucera in the 200 freestyle, and Farrell in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Farrell dominated the 500, coming in first nearly eight seconds faster than the next closest competitor.
It was an all-around dominant conference meet for the 'Sharks, and that showed in the all-conference awards as Hutchinson had 10 individuals make the list: Kucera, Hanson, Farrell, Madilyn Gehrke, Jaiden Mezera, Madison Witte, Mikayla Witte, Kasidy Brecht, Clara Dobratz and Ainslea Jensen. Honorable mentions will be determined by conference coaches at a later time.
Hutchinson now has less than two weeks to prepare for the Section 3A Championship. That meet starts next week with prelims Thursday, Nov. 7, followed by finals Saturday, Nov. 9, in Willmar.
WCC Championship (Oct. 26)
Teams — 1. Hutchinson 517; 2. Delano 466; 3. Holy Family 397; 4. Orono 320; 5. Waconia 252; 6. Dassel-Cokato 160; 7. New Prague 118; 8. Litchfield 85; 9. Watertown-Mayer 10
200 medley relay (27 teams) — 1. Hutch A (Mikayla Witte, Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell, Ainslea Jensen) 1:51.23; 6. Hutch B (Kasidy Brecht, Clara Dobratz, Madison Witte, Grace Hanson) 1:57.49; 14. Hutch C (Annie Gores, Megan Lipke, Macy Stuber, Madeline Hoffman) 2:06.12
200 freestyle (32) — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 1:54.69; 4. Madison Witte 2:01.91; 5. Mikayla Witte 2:02.20; 25. Ava Dobratz 2:21.36
200 IM (27) — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:10.16; 3. Jaiden Mezera 2:18.65; 9. Clara Dobratz 2:23.32; 18. Megan Lipke 2:34.81
50 freestyle (36) — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.35; 5. Ainslea Jensen 25.81; 15. Ashley Hanson 27.16; 18. Riley Borka 27.35
Diving (16) — 1. Sophie Capece (Orono) 381.70; No Hutch in finals
100 butterfly (28) — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 57.62; 3. Madison Witte 1:01.57; 14. Ainslea Jensen 1:04.72; 15. Morgan Reck 1:08.41
100 freestyle (36) — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 52.22; 4. Madilyn Gehrke 56.47; 14. Ashley Hanson 59.82; 24. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:03.61
500 freestyle (31) — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:12.86; 4. Kasidy Brecht 5:36.15; 5. Jaiden Mezera 5:36.20; 16. Annie Gores 5:55.87
200 freestyle relay (28) — 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Madison Witte, Ainsela Jensen, Lexi Kucera) 1:38.78; 9. Hutch B (Riley Borka, Clara Dobratz, Megan Lipke, Jaiden Mezera) 1:49.72; 19. Hutch C (Ava Dobratz, Madeline Hoffman, Macy Stuber, Ellie Lien-Wilke) 1:5.59
100 backstroke (33) — 1. Emma Kern (Del) 58.32; 4. Mikayla Witte 1:01.29; 5. Kasidy Brecht 1:02.84; 8. Annie Gores 1:04.00; 28. Madeline Hoffman 1:17.85
100 breaststroke (32) — 1. Addie Thallhuber (Orono) 1:10.54; 2. Madilyn Gehrke 1:11.26; 6. Clara Dobratz 1:13.72; 13. Megan Lipke 1:15.91; 20. Macy Stuber 1:21.15
400 freestyle relay (28) — 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Mikayla Witte, Hailey Farrell, Lexi Kucera) 3:33.76; 8. Hutch B (Kasidy Brecht, Ashley Hanson, Jaiden Mezera, Madilyn Gehrke) 3:59.29; 11. Hutch C (Riley Borka, Ellie Lien-Wilke, Ava Dobratz, Annie Gores) 4:07.52