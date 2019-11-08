Hutchinson’s girls swimming team is set for the section finals with 29 entries moving on from prelims Thursday night.
Prelims are all about setting yourself up for a good showing in the finals, and the Tigersharks did just that. Among the entries moving on are 21 in championship heats and eight in consolation heats. All three relays are swimming for section titles, as expected going into the meet, and 18 individual swimmers will compete for section medals. The only event Hutchinson does not have anyone competing in Saturday is diving.
Of course winning the section and bringing home medals aren’t the only goals Hutchinson swimmers have. Many are hoping to earn spots on the team’s state roster, and several showed they are capable.
In the 200 freestyle, Hutchinson swimmers Mikayla Witte, Lexi Kucera and Madison Witte all swam times below the state cut. The same was true for Hailey Farrell and Jaiden Mezera in the 200 individual medley, Grace Hanson in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Kucera in the butterfly, Kasidy Brecht and Farrell in the 500 freestyle, Brecht and Mikayla Witte in the backstroke, and Madilyn Gehrke in the breaststroke. Hutch’s medley and 200 freestyle relays also finished with times below the state cuts.
Of course beating the state cuts doesn’t matter in prelims. They’ll have to do it again Saturday at finals, which is good news for other Hutch swimmers who were close to the cut times but just missed.
The finals start at 1 p.m. Saturday in Willmar, and it could be a busy, exciting weekend for the Tigersharks.
Section 3A prelims (Nov. 7)
200 medley relay (13 teams) — 1. Delano (Emma Kern, Abby Wadholm, Annabelle Wentzel, Laila Rosenow) 1:51.61; 3. Hutch (Annie Gores, Clara Dobratz, Hailey Farrell, Kasidy Brecht) 1:51.93
200 freestyle (42) — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 1:55.48; 2. Madison Witte 1:58.55; 3. Mikayla Witte 1:58.74; 26. Morgan Reck 2:11.78
200 IM (35) — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:10.11; 2. Jaiden Mezera 2:14.17; 6. Clara Dobratz 2:16.27; 12. Megan Lipke 2:26.43
50 freestyle (44) — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.63; 5. Ainslea Jensen 24.99; 12. Ashley Hanson 26.05; 16. Riley Borka 26.42
Diving (45) — 1. MaKena Rasmussen (Orono) 294.35; No Hutch results
100 butterfly (38) — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 57.87; 5. Madison Witte 1:00.38; 14. Ainslea Jensen 1:04.72; 10. Jaiden Mezera 1:01.16; t11. Ainsela Jensen 1:01.32
100 freestyle (44) — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 51.92; 6. Madilyn Gehrke 55.31; 15. Ashley Hanson 57.44; 35. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:03.43
500 freestyle (39) — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:14.38; 3. Kasidy Brecht 5:21.94; 11. Annie Gores 5:37.62; 20. Ava Dobratz 5:54.90
200 freestyle relay (11) — 1. Mound-Westonka (Jaylyn Storm, Annie Springer, Alyssa Bourdon, Ellen Ries) 1:40.57; 2. Hutch (Lexi Kucera, Riley Borka, Ainsela Jensen, Ashley Hanson) 1:41.04
100 backstroke (37) — 1. Emma Kern (Del) 58.87; 3. Mikayla Witte 59:72; 4. Kasidy Brecht 1:00.36; 6. Annie Gores 1:02.16; Madeline Hoffman DQ
100 breaststroke (38) — 1. Skye Thalhuber (Orono) 1:08.37; 3. Madilyn Gehrke 1:09.56; 7. Clara Dobratz 1:11.43; 16. Megan Lipke 1:15.14; 27. Macy Stuber 1:21.02
400 freestyle relay (11) — 1. Delano (Kylie Strobl, Shelby Benker, Laila Rosenow, Emma Kern) 3:40.95; 2. Hutch (Grace Hanson, Madison Witte, Madilyn Gehrke, Jaiden Mezera) 3:43.16