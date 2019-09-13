The girls tennis team fell flat in its Wright County Conference East opener for a 6-1 loss to the Delano Tigers Tuesday.
Hutchinson (12-2, 0-1 WCC East) earned its only win in the No. 4 singles match, where Hannah Ladwig pulled out a 7-5, 6-2 victory. Otherwise Hutchinson wasn’t unable to get much else going against Delano.
Orono, the defending conference champion, is off to an early 2-0 start in the WCC East standings.
Hutchinson’s match scheduled Thursday against Orono was postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 23. They also had a home triangular scheduled for Friday against Glencoe-Silver Lake and Southwest Christian.
The Tigers’ next matches are Monday and Tuesday when they host Mankato West at 4 p.m. and Holy Family Catholic at 4:15 p.m., respectively.
Delano 6, Hutchinson 1 (Sept. 10)
Singles — 1. Maria Molitor (D) over Haley Knorr 6-2, 6-4; 2. Bella Molitor (D) over Britta Johnson 7-5, 6-2; 3. Aubrey Wittwer (D) over Sabrina Tracy 6-0, 6-1; 4. Hannah Ladwig (H) over Bridgett Sundhelm 7-5, 6-2
Doubles — 1. Meghan Staunton/Olivia Bekkala (D) over Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart 6-1, 6-0; 2. Emma Condon/Kendall Dreger (D) over Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky 6-0, 6-2; 3. Elise Larson/Addie Persian (D) over Avarie Petersen/Ellie Petersen 6-4, 3-6, 10-7