Hutchinson took two of three doubles matches as it slipped by Annandale 4-3 in a Wright County Conference dual meet Thursday.

No. 1 doubles duo Audrey Hanson and Jolynn Hauan posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over Annandale’s Bryn Fahey and Claire Lampi. At third doubles, Jennifer Hilgemann and Macy Salmela teamed up for a 6-3, 6-1 win over Annandale’s team of Ava Tonwshend and Felicity Fischer.

