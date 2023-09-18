Hutchinson took two of three doubles matches as it slipped by Annandale 4-3 in a Wright County Conference dual meet Thursday.
No. 1 doubles duo Audrey Hanson and Jolynn Hauan posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over Annandale’s Bryn Fahey and Claire Lampi. At third doubles, Jennifer Hilgemann and Macy Salmela teamed up for a 6-3, 6-1 win over Annandale’s team of Ava Tonwshend and Felicity Fischer.
Kaitlyn Rahne and Norah Wendling picked up the Tigers’ other wins against Annandale at second and third singles, respectively.
The victory was Hutchinson’s seventh in a row. They Tigers haven’t lost since Aug. 29, a 4-3 defeat to Jordan.
Since that late-August loss, Hutchinson has beaten Sibley East (7-0), Litchfield (5-2), Marshall (6-1), New London-Spicer (5-2), New Ulm (6-1) and Mankato West (6-1), in addition to Thursday’s win over Annandale.