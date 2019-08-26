The Hutchinson girls tennis team had a busy weekend, playing six matches in two days. The Tigers took care of business both days, going 6-0 overall.
On Friday, Hutch traveled to St. James for a quadrangular. The Tigers defeated Fairmont 6-1, sweeping the three doubles matches. Hutch also swept the doubles competition in a 6-1 win against Chanhassen, and earned a 5-2 win against host St. James.
Hutchinson continued with another quadrangular on Saturday in Brainerd. Hutch swept Big Lake 7-0, and won all three doubles matches in a 6-1 win against Staples Motely. It also defeated host Brainerd 6-1, taking all four singles matches.
Senior Haley Knorr won all six of her matches at the No. 1 singles spot this weekend. The No. 1 doubles team also went undefeated, thanks to a trio of Paige Telecky, Ellie Campbell and Maggie Eckhart. Also undefeated was the No. 3 doubles team, which featured Hannah Ladwig, Avarie Petersen, Ellie Petersen and Marlee Harlander.
Hutchinson next competes at 3 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Litchfield.
Hutchinson 6, Fairmont 1 (Aug. 23)
Singles - 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Claire Nemmer 6-3, 6-1; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Brianna Joseph 1-6, 7-5 (10-7); 3. Sabrina Tracky (H) over Lauren Green 6-1, 6-0; 4. Emily Hagen (F) over Marlee Harlander 7-5, 6-1
Doubles - 1. Paige Telecky/Ellie Campbell (H) over Bergen Senf/Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-0; 2. Meredith Girard/Alex Hantge (H) over Ellie Hermes/Shannon Green 6-2, 6-1; 3. Avarie Petersen/Hannah Ladwig (H) over Libby Totake/Annika Haugen 6-2, 6-2
Hutchinson 6, Chanhassen 1 (Aug. 23)
Singles - 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Emma Dyon 6-1, 6-1; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over unknown 6-1, 7-5; 3. Sam Von Fentsall (C) over Sabrina Tracy 6-4, 6-3; 4. Ellie Campebell (H) over Maria Goding 6-3, 5-7 (10-5)
Doubles - 1. Paige Telecky/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Josie Hartman/Savannah George 6-1, 6-0; 2. Meredith Girard/Alex Hantge (H) over Ellie Rathbun/Bella Plath 6-2, 6-2; 3. Hannah Ladwig/Ellie Petersen (H) over Megan Miller/Sara Thomas 6-1, 6-3
Hutchinson 5, St. James 2 (Aug. 23)
Singles - 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Ellie Becker 6-4, 7-5; 2. Jaelya Huner (S) over Britta Johnson 7-6, 6-4; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Luci Kulseth 6-4, 6-4; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Mya Hamer 6-2, 6-2
Doubles - 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Gabby Traperu/Sam Tetzloff 6-1, 6-1; 2. Noel Wercott/Sailor Mohler-Brock (S) over Paige Telecky/Meredith Girard 7-5, 6-4; 3. Hannah Ladwig/Avarie Peterson (H) over Lexie Whitney/Sofia Solonzunu 6-3, 6-1
Hutchinson 7, Big Lake 0 (Aug. 24)
Singles - 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Ariana Laun 6-1, 6-0; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Ella Dotzier 6-1, 6-2; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Janelle Gerdts 6-0, 6-0; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Sophie Jones 6-0, 6-1
Doubles - 1. Maggie Eckhart/Ellie Campbell (H) over Lilly Stolte/Sophie Weslowski 6-2, 6-0; 2. Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky (H) over Brynn Mossak/Eaemy Bowne 6-4, 6-1; 3. Hannah Ladwig/Ellie Petersen (H) over Kayla Niedzlelski/Avae Burfiend 6-0, 6-0
Hutchinson 6, Staples Motely 1 (Aug. 24)
Singles - 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Lauren Rutten 6-1, 6-1; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Rose Han 6-3, 6-6 (7-9), (10-4); 3. Jenna Drorak (S) over Sabrina Tracy 6-3, 6-4; 4. Hannah Ladwig (H) over Allison Knosalla 6-6 (8-6), 6-2
Doubles - 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Haley Cichos/Tasha Achermann 6-3, 7-5 (10-3); 2. Alex Hantge/Meredith Girard (H) over Keara Kern/Georgia Kruchten 6-2, 6-4; 3. Marlee Harlander/Ellie Petersen (H) over Amy Rollins/Katie Smith 6-1, 6-2
Hutchinson 6, Brainerd 1 (Aug. 24)
Singles - 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Kate Kurtzman 6-0, 6-2; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Kate Chaussee 6-4, 6-1; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Savannah Smith 6-1, 6-4; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Ella Chaussee 6-2, 6-1
Doubles - 1. Maggie Eckhardt/Ellie Campbell (H) over Lily Jones/Ally Gloeden 7-5, 7-6 (7-4); 2. Addie Sanford/Chloe Pecarich (B) over Paige Telecky/Meredith Girard 6-1, 6-2; 3. Hannah Ladwig/Avarie Petersen (H) over Catherine Moraphoun/Peyton McCorkey 6-1, 6-2