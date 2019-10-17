Hutchinson’s girls tennis team wrapped up its season Tuesday at the Section 2AA Individual Championship in St. Peter.
The doubles team of Haley Knorr and Britta Johnson led the way for the Tigers with a third-place finish in the tournament. They lost in the semifinal to the Orono couple of Carli Olsen and Taylor Gill, but then ended the season and their high school careers with a win over Morgan Busse and Maddie Jerabek of Jordan.
To qualify for the Final Four Tuesday, Knorr and Johnson first had to win three matches in the South subsection Friday, Oct. 11. They did so with wins over teams from Mankato West, Jordan and New Prague.
Hutch’s other doubles team of Ellie Campbell and Maggie Eckhart won their first match of the subsection but then lost to Busse and Jerabek of Jordan.
Hutch’s singles players in the tournament were Sabrina Tracy and Alex Hantge. Both players went 1-1 to end the season.
Section 2AA Individual Championship
Singles
Sabrina Tracy over Amelia Hildebrandt (St. Peter) 6-3, 6-3; lost to Katelyn Flatgard (Mankato East) 6-4, 6-4
Alex Hantge over Kessey Aljets (Worthington) 6-0, 6-1; lost to Kezia Kim (Mankato East) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Haley Knorr/Britta Johnson over Elli Kim/Payton Douglas (Mankato West) 6-3, 6-2; over Ella Bounds/Emily Randolph (Jordan) 6-3, 6-4; over Maddie Dorner/Maggie Nielson (New Prague) 6-1, 6-1; lost to Carli Olsen/Taylor Gill (Orono) 6-0, 6-2; over Morgan Busse/Maddie Jerabek (Jordan) 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 — Third Place
Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart over over Maggie Putnam/Cynthia Souksavath (Worthington) 6-1, 6-0; lost to Morgan Busse/Maddie Jerabek (Jordan) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2