Hutchinson’s girls tennis team made it back to the Section 2AA Final Four at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter Tuesday for a sixth straight year, and for a sixth straight year that’s where its season ended.
Orono, the Wright County Conference East champion and No. 2 seed out of the south subsection, swept Hutchinson 7-0. Hutch finished the season with a 19-4 overall record.
Although The Tigers were unable to win a match from the Spartans, two put up fights to take their matches three sets. No. 4 singles player Sabrina Tracy lost her opening set 6-4 before winning 4-6 in the second set, but she fell 6-1 in the third.
Hutchinson’s No. 3 doubles team, Hannah Ladwig and Avarie Petersen, also split their first two sets. They won 7-6 in the opener and lost 6-4 in the second set, then fell 7-5 in the third.
Although the team’s season is over, the Section 2AA individual tournament begins this week with the north subsection playoffs Saturday back in St. Peter. The top two singles players and two doubles teams from the subsection move on to the Final Four in St. Peter Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Orono 7, Hutchinson 0 (Oct. 8)
Singles — 1. Lilly Anderson (O) over Haley Knorr 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carli Olsen (O) over Britta Johnson 6-1, 6-1; 3. Bella Anderson (O) over Alex Hantge 6-4, 6-0; 4. Elle Pfeiffer (O) over Sabrina Tracy 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
Doubles — 1. Taylor Gill/Belle Neset (O) over Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart 6-0, 6-3; 2. Cordellia Sherwood/Sofia Holmes (O) over Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky 6-2, 6-2; 3. Jordan Pugh/Mackenzie Callan (O) over Hannah Ladwig/Avarie Petersen 6-7, 6-4, 7-5