Hutchinson girls tennis relied heavily on its seniors last season, and that experience boosted the team to a 19-4 overall record. But that experience is gone now, which means the 2020 Tigers will be looking for new blood to fill several spots.
All four of Hutch's top singles players graduated last year, with only a few juniors from last year returning who have some singles experience.
But the team is actually more senior dominant this year with eight upperclassmen on the squad. That's going to be the biggest question for head coach Todd Card, who does he break up from the doubles teams to play singles?
Hannah Ladwig and Paige Telecky have some singles experience, but have primarily played doubles. For other seniors, it's about matching their skill set to whether their games play better for singles or doubles. Marlee Harlander, Mikayla Brecht, Lindsey Gillman and junior Ellie Peterson all have experience, but they might have to play in spots where they're not as familiar.
"We're going to try and come up with the best lineup we feel possible in the early season," Card said. "We only have so many matches available, but I think it's going to have to be a fluid lineup, and the fact that we may have to have that flexibility to move and change.
"Right now in those first few days of practice, I can see that we're grouped together with some ability levels, no on person standing out over another," Card added. "We might take a group of four players that on that given day, any one of them could be the top of that group. Our job is going to be to sort through practice as much as possible so we're putting our best foot forward when the competition starts."
One strength the team has had is depth. This year will be different. The Tigers are going to rely on that experience to help carry them. The depth of experience is not there like in years past, and the team will be counting on players with only JV or even middle school experience to fill in spots. Hutch will be counting on a lot of winning from the top down instead of from the bottom up.
"The learning curve is going to be steep for them in a shortened, abbreviated season to try and see what we can get from them to help contribute to the points," Card said.
This is also the first year that the girls tennis team will be joining the Wright County Conference West. There are teams such as Annandale and New London-Spicer that Hutchinson hasn't played often in recent years. It is a change that will take some time to get used to, but it gives the Tigers the opportunity to play quality teams they don't see often.
"In some ways that's going to be fun and interesting for us," Card said.
The tennis postseason is also in flux at the moment. A great deal of the season is working your way to the section tournament and possibly playing someone during the season that you might meet. But this year it's about making it feel as normal as possible.
"There's so much uncertainty," Card said. "My focus is just going to be on the things that we can control. That's each day of practice where the girls show up, trying to work on the skills that will get them better and take advantage of the opportunities where we get to compete and be the best we can be."