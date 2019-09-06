Tacky, soft and a little slower, but great overall: That’s how members of the Hutchinson girls tennis team described their new home courts at Hutchinson High School.
“It’s like a brand-new experience,” Haley Knorr said.
The Tigers christened their new courts Thursday with a 4-3 win over Jordan, which they hope is the first of many victories to come on their new courts.
“We were really excited to have our first home meet,” Meredith Girard said. “I think when you’re at home, you always have a home advantage. Everyone was excited.”
One of the biggest changes spectators will notice is that the hill that used to run down the center of the court is gone. It’s now a flat surface for seating, and bleachers will soon be added. More lights are also being constructed, and the wind nets along the fence have not yet been hung. But while the court wasn’t completely finished Thursday, the Tigers didn’t care — they were just happy to be home.
“We’ve been on the road a lot, and that’s not fun coming home late on the bus all the time,” Paige Telecky said. “Don’t miss the hill at all. It’s way better for seating. I like the new course a lot. We’ll have to get used to them because they look a little different when you’re playing on them.”
Playing on new courts wasn’t the only thing that had Hutchinson in good spirits Thursday. Beating Jordan was a key Section 2AA victory and turned the tables on a match they lost 5-2 last year. The win improved Hutch’s record to 12-1 this year, another reason for the Tigers to be excited this season.
“Who is not excited to win?” Sabrina Tracy said. “We’re all excited to win. And when we lost against Litchfield, we were all still proud of ourselves because we lost 4-3 and they’re a pretty good team. Last year we lost to them 7-0.”
Thursday’s win didn’t come easy for the Tigers, though. They had to finish out the match with wins in three matches after falling behind 3-1.
Tracy earned Hutch’s first win at No. 3 singles, but then Jordan wrapped up victories at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, and No. 2 singles to pull ahead.
Hannah Ladwig earned Hutchinson’s second point with a win at No. 4 singles, but then it was up to the remaining singles and doubles players to determine the dual, and both of those matches went three sets.
At No. 2 doubles, Girard and Telecky lost the first set 7-6 by a narrow tiebreaker. They didn’t let Jordan get close again, winning 6-1, 6-0 in the final two sets to claim the point.
“We knew we had to get a point to come close to a victory,” Telecky said.
That tied the dual up and meant it was all up to Knorr in the No. 1 singles match. Haley had won the first set 7-6 but lost the second 7-5. As she played, she didn’t realize the fate of the dual rested on her match until teammates informed her of the score.
“I actually thought we already lost the match,” Knorr said. “I obviously still wanted to win, but then they came up to my bench and told me it was 3-3, and I was like, ‘I really have to kick it in.’”
Knorr led 3-2 in the third set when her teammates spoke to her, and she finished with a 6-4 win to claim the final set.
Knorr said she thinks beating Jordan will give the Tigers a boost as they continue their strong start in the 2019 season. The Tigers will need that momentum when they begin conference play next week. They travel to Delano and Orono for matches at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. If the Tigers hope to make a run at the Wright County Conference East title, it’ll have to start next week. And after Thursday’s win, the team was feeling up to the challenge.
“We’re going to try to keep our same enthusiasm,” Tracy said, “and cheers at the beginning, and just pumping each other up through the whole thing.”
Hutchinson 4, Jordan 3 (Sept. 5)
Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Emily Henderson 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 6-4; 2. Emily Randolph (J) over Britta Johnson 6-3, 6-4; 3. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Ella Bounds 6-2, 6-3; 4. Hannah Ladwig (H) over Mikayla Hanson 6-2, 6-4
Doubles — 1. Maddie Jerabek/Morgan Busse (J) over Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart 7-5, 7-5; 2. Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky (H) over Ari Kraus/Kyley Bolster 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-0; 3. Lydia Cook/Michelle Pekarna (J) over Marlee Harlander/Avarie Petersen 6-4, 6-3