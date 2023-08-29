Graduation hit the Hutchinson girls tennis team hard last season, but coach Todd Card thinks the team still has plenty going for it during the 2023 season.
“The strength of our team this year will be our depth,” Card said. “I believe that we have a lot of quality players that we can put on the court and they will compete.”
Six players, including a top singles player and nearly the entire doubles lineup, graduated following last season. In addition, the Tigers had a couple of players who won’t play this season due to injuries.
But several players return with at least some varsity experience, including Morgan Briggman, Audrey Hanson, Kaitlyn Rahne, Jolyn Hauan, Alyssa Winn and Jennifer Hilgemann. Briggman, Hanson, Hauan, Hilgemann and Winn will serve as the team’s captains.
“We will be looking to fill almost our complete doubles lineup this year, along with at least one if not two of our singles positions,” Card said. “We may explore some options of moving some singles players over to the doubles positions but my just count on some of those positions being filled by some of our players who have been in our program and looking for their time to shine on the varsity court.”
Others competing for varsity playing time will be Norah Wendling, Zoe Verhasselt, Ashley Witte, Emma Staples, Ava Pulkrabek, Ayla Munoz and Averie McGill.
“The key will be how fast we can get the doubles players to build some chemistry in playing together and our singles players to be consistent while adapting to playing at the pace and intensity of our toughest opponents,” Card said.
Hutchinson opened the season at a triangular at Mankato East/ Loyola, where it beat East/Loyola 6-1 and lost to St. Peter 6-1. The Tigers also posted a 7-0 win over Sibley East Aug. 28.
And just as Card indicated, there was some shuffling of the lineup in the early matches.
Hanson played at third singles in the win over East/Loyola, but moved to No. 1 doubles for the next two matches, pairing with Hauan.
While Hauan played each of the three matches at first doubles, she partnered with Alyssa Winn in the first match, then Hanson. WinnNorah Wendling played fourth singles in the first match, but moved up to third singles after Hanson’s shift to doubles.
Other minor shifts have occurred in the early going, as well.
“The team will battle for the conference division title and look to make the final four for our section,” Card said of the team’s season goals.