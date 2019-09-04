Hutchinson’s girls tennis team earned a clean 7-0 sweep in Marshall Tuesday.
The Hutch players won all seven of their matches in straight sets, but the No. 1 team of Ellie Campbell and Maggie Eckhart, and the No. 2 team of Hannah Ladwig and Paige Telecky played especially well. They wrapped up their matches losing just one game each.
Tuesday’s win was the Tigers’ third straight sweep and their fourth of the year.
Hutchinson (11-1) is scheduled to play its next match at 4:15 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Jordan.
Hutchinson 7, Marshall 0 (Sept. 3)
Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Glonna Parsa 6-1, 6-2; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Leah Matzner 6-2, 6-1; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Eden Knudson 6-0, 6-0; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Mariah Bergjord 6-3, 6-2
Doubles — 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Lexi Moat/Kaia Christensen 6-1, 6-0; 2. Hannah Ladwig/Paige Telecky (H) over Regan Loft/Leah Schaefer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Meredith Girard/Avarie Petersen (H) over Maddy Pjednarek/Danielle Ewing 6-4, 6-2