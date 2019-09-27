Hutchinson’s girls tennis team wrapped up its regular season Thursday with a fine showing at the Wright County Conference East Championship.
Doubles and singles players from the WCC East gathered in Delano to play for conference titles, and while the Tigers didn’t have any top finishers they had five individuals or teams earn runner-up.
Hutchinson’s singles players performed well as Britta Johnson, Alex Hantge and Sabrina Tracy all took second in the No. 2, 3 and 4 singles tournaments, respectively. Haley Knorr also earned third in the No. 1 singles tournament.
At No. 1 doubles, Ellie Campbell and Maggie Eckhart were seeded No. 4 but made a run at the title, including a play-in win over the No. 5 seed and then an upset over the top-seeded team from Orono. They lost in the final but earned second place.
The No. 3 doubles team of Ally Petersen and Hannah Ladwig also finished second for the Tigers.
Orono players swept all of the singles titles, while teams from Delano won the doubles titles.
With the regular season complete, Hutchinson now prepares for the Section 2AA team playoffs. The seeds for the tournament will be available next week, but with a 17-3 overall record the Tigers stand a good chance to be a top seed. That would mean a bye in the first round of playoffs Tuesday and a home match Thursday.
WCC West Championship (Sept. 26)
No. 1 singles: Haley Knorr lost to Maria Molitor (Delano) 6-2, 2-6 (7); over Kianna Howard (New Prague) 6-1, 6-0 — 3rd place
No. 2 singles: Britta Johnson over Cecily Cronin (Holy Family) 7-5, 7-6; lost to carly Olson (Orono) 6-1, 6-1 — 2nd place
No. 3 singles: Alex Hantge over Aubry Witwer (Delano) 6-3, 6-1; lost to Bella Anderson (Orono) — 2nd place
No. 4 singles: Sabrina Tracy over Bridget Sundheim (Delano) 6-4, 7-5; lost to Ellie Pfiefer (Orono) 6-4, 6-4 — 2nd place
No. 1 doubles: Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart over Hausback/Taylor (Holy Family) 8-1; over Nesset/Gill (Orono) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5; lost to Staunton/Bekkal (Delano) 6-4, 6-0 — 2nd place
No. 2 doubles: Paige Telecky/Meredith Girard over Anseth/Baskfield (Holy Family) 8-5; lost to Sherwood/Holmes (Orono) 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 doubles: Ally Petersen/Hannah Ladwig over Solheid/Russo (New Prague) 6-2, 3-6, 10-3; lost to Larson/Persian (Delano) 2-6, 6-0, 10-6 — 2nd place