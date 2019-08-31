Following its first loss the season last week, the Hutchinson girls tennis team bounced back with a pair of 7-0 wins.
On Thursday, the Tigers (10-1) were in Belle Plaine and won all seven matches. Alex Hantge’s No. 3 singles win was the only match that went three sets. She lost the first set but came from behind with 6-2 and 6-2 wins in the second and third sets.
The Tigers then traveled to New Ulm Frday where they swept the Eagles in straight sets in all seven matches. Sabrina Tracy, Hutch’s No. 4 singles player, didn’t even lose a game in her match.
Hutchinson has Labor Day weekend off but is back in action with a match at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Marshall.
Hutchinson 7, Belle Plaine 0 (Aug. 29)
Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Katie Piampiano 6-1, 6-2; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Kadence Bran deleon 6-0, 6-2; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Isabella England 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Emma Drieharst 6-1, 6-0
Doubles — 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Kim Teal/Abby Bristlin 6-1, 6-3; 2. Hannah Ladwig/Paige Telecky (H) over Courtney Eppen/Elissa Moonen 6-2, 6-2; 3. Meredith Girard/Avarie Petersen (H) over Ellana Fahey/Kamrin Stier 6-1, 6-1
Hutchinson 7, New Ulm 0 (Aug. 30)
Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Abby Heitala 6-0, 6-1; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Malia Emerson 6-1, 6-2; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Lydia Kirg 6-1, 6-0; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Alex Vigil 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Bethany Janssen/Lauren Mager 6-2, 6-2; 2. Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky (H) over Ellie Wilker/Marissa Toderea 6-2, 6-0; 3. Marlee Harlander/Ellie Peterson (H) over Katie Wilker/Maddie Nelson 6-2, 6-0