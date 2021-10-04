The fast and furious season of the Hutchinson girls tennis team began to wind down last week, but not before the Tigers claimed a few more wins in a season of growth for the young team.
“I think they’ve been improving throughout the year,” head coach Todd Card said Sept. 27 following the team’s final dual match of the season. “The record maybe doesn’t show it, but I do believe we have been getting better continually throughout the year.”
The Tigers defeated their rivals Glencoe-Silver Lake 6-1, helping the team finish the regular season 5-12 overall. The last win also kept the Tigers out of the Wright County Conference West cellar as they improved to 1-3 in the standings.
Hutchinson’s top two singles players, Ellie Peterson and Claire Schweim, swept their opponents in 6-0 sets. The pair are some of the only players on the team with past varsity experience before this year and have been key cogs in the team’s rebuild this season. Peterson played No. 3 singles in 2020, while Schweim played No. 3 doubles. Moving up to the top two singles spots has been a big challenge for both, but they’ve taken it on with enthusiasm.
“Moving up to No. 1 singles, it’s just a whole different pace,” Peterson said. “It’s faster and there are different shots. I like it way better with (opponents) being able to challenge me more.”
“Moving to singles, I wasn’t super keen about it when I first started,” Schweim admitted. “But as I started playing singles more and more, I like it so much better than doubles. I feel like I can hit my strokes so much better, and I don’t have to place the ball as much. I can just work on hitting.”
Like Peterson and Schweim, coach Card said all of the Tigers have taken major steps in their growth during the short tennis season — although they still have work to do.
“We still make a lot of unforced errors, which is typical of a team that doesn’t have a lot of experience, so we give away a lot of points,” Card said. “But I think they’re thinking about their points more, they’re strategizing where they need to be and how they need to hit that shot, and they’re more consistent than they’ve been earlier in the year. … We’ve let the points develop a little more, had more patience in developing and building up some of those points instead of just whacking it as hard as we can and hoping it goes in.”
Helping to push their development along this season has been the competition the Tigers faced. Although Hutchinson moved into the side of the conference with smaller schools this year, the teams are every bit as tough as they were in the past when Hutch faced Delano, Orono and others. LItchfield is ranked No. 4 in the latest Class A poll while the top three teams in the conference had a combined record of 36-10.
“It’s quite possible we got moved to the more difficult side of the conference now,” Card said. “That’s not to take anything away from the other side … but the competition is certainly there.”
On Thursday the Tigers saw that competition one last time at the WCC West Tournament. Players earned points for their team for each win by a singles player our doubles squad, and the Tigers finished the tournament with six wins for fourth place. Schweim had the best showing, going 1-1 to finish runner-up at No. 2 singles. Litchfield won the tournament with 12 points and claimed titles in five of the seven singles and doubles brackets.
“I feel like we’ve met some more difficult teams, but we’ve pushed our way through them to work as hard as we can and have close matches,” Peterson said about the competition this year.
The Tigers are hoping that all those tough matches have sharpened their skills enough so that they’re ready for the Section 2AA Tournament. They’re hoping to qualify for the final four and play at Gustavus, but they’re the No. 7 seed and will have to get past No. 2 Eden Prairie in the first round, which is Tuesday, Oct. 5.
No matter what happens, Schweim said the team’s main goal is “just to put effort into all our matches (and) never give up when you’re down a point.”
WCC West Championship (Sept. 30)
Team points: 1. Litchfield 12, t2. New London-Spicer and Annandale 8, 4. Hutchinson 6, 5. Glencoe-Silver Lake 1
Hutchinson results
No. 1 singles: Ellie Petersen over Anna Sievert (GSL) 6-0, 6-1 … lost to Faith Simon (A) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Claire Schweim over Jillian Kulm (A) 6-0, 6-4 … lost to Kylie Michels (L) 6-1, 6-0 — 2nd place
No. 3 singles: Kylie Lindersmith over Abby Gruber (GSL) 6-3, 6-0 … lost to Karlee Prahl (L) 6-4, 6-1
No. 4 singles: Audrey Hanson over Abigail Ziegler (GSL) 6-0, 6-1 … lost to Isla Dille (L) 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Erica Eckhart/Lauren Nelson over Ella Malz/Allyssa Gruber (GSL) 6-4, 6-2 … lost to Britney Prahl/Lauren Erickson (L) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Avery Watzke/Stella Docken lost to Rilee Norgren/Kate Jonas (A) 6-4, 6-2 … lost to Leah Nemec/Jenna Trippel
No. 3 doubles: Morgan Briggman/Jolynn Hauan lost to Jordan Proehl/Eva Schueler (NLS) 7-6, 6-3 … over Kalista Willhite/Mariah Gutknecht (GSL) 6-1, 6-2
Hutchinson 6, Glencoe-SL 1 (Sept. 27)
Singles: 1. Ellie Peterson (H) over Anna Sievert 6-0, 6-0; 2. Claire Schweim (H) over Bree Ryherd 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kylie Lindersmith (H) over Abby Gruber 6-4, 6-1; 4. Audrey Hanson (H) overAbby Ziegler 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Erica Eckhart/Lauren Nelson (H) over Ella Malz/Alyssa Gruber 6-2, 6-1; 2. Leah Nemec/Jenna Trippel (GSL) over Avery Watzke/Stella Docken 6-3, 6-3; 3. Morgan Briggman/Jolynn Hauan (H) over Kalista Wilhite/Mariah Gutknecht 6-2, 6-2