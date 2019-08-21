The Hutchinson girls tennis team earned a road victory Tuesday in its season opener, winning 5-2 against Mound Westonka.
Britta Johnson bounced back from a first-set loss to win her No. 2 singles match in three sets. Alex Hantge won at No. 3 singles in straight sets.
The Tigers swept the doubles portion of the match, with the No. 1 team of Paige Telecky and Maggie Eckhart and No. 3 duo of Hannah Ladwig and Marlee Harlander winning in straight sets. At No. 2 doubles, Ellie Campbell and Meredith Girard won in three sets.
Hutch next plays at 9 a.m. Thursday when it competes in a quadrangular at St. James High School against St. James, Fairmont and Chanhassen.
Hutchinson 5, Mound Westonka 2 (Aug. 20)
Singles - 1. Alex Welty (M) over Haley Knorr 6-0, 6-0; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Kate Velander 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Sara Funderbork 6-2, 6-3; 4. Savannah Paul (M) over Sabrina Tracy 6-3, 6-0
Doubles - 1. Paige Telecky/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Lily Hames/Grace Prenal 7-5, 6-2; 2. Meredith Girard/Ellie Campbell (H) over Grace Peterson/Kali Wirth 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; 3. Hannah Ladwig/Marlee Harlander (H) over Ellerie Anderson/Claire Russick 6-1, 6-1